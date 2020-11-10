Biosig Technologies Inc (BSGM) CEO Kenneth L Londoner Bought $56,772 of Shares

CEO of Biosig Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kenneth L Londoner (insider trades) bought 16,600 shares of BSGM on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $3.42 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $56,772.

BioSig Technologies Inc is a development stage medical device company. It is developing a precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms system. BioSig Technologies Inc has a market cap of $102.540 million; its shares were traded at around $3.39 . BioSig Technologies Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with BioSig Technologies Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Kenneth L Londoner bought 12,500 shares of BSGM stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $3.34. The price of the stock has increased by 1.5% since.

