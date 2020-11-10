  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto Abaterusso
Articles (2355) 

3 Stocks Trading Below the GuruFocus Value Line

These businesses could represent bargain opportunities

November 10, 2020 | About: COOP +6.43% ECPG +0.38% RM +6.3%

Value investors looking for bargains may be interested in the following three stocks, as their share prices are trading below the intrinsic value estimated by the GuruFocus Value Line.

The GF Value is the combination of the following three factors:

  • The stock's historical multiples such as price-earnings (PE) ratio, price-sales (PS) ratio, price-book (PB) ratio and price-to-free-cash-flow (PFCF) ratio
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth of the company
  • Analyst projections of future business performance

Mr. Cooper Group Inc

The first stock that matches the above criteria is Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP), a Coppell, Texas-based financial services company providing various services for single-family residences in the U.S.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc's share price was $23 at close on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc' GF Value stands at $27.54. As a result, Mr. Cooper Group Inc's Price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.84.

Therefore, based on the above relationship between the last close price and the GF Value, this stock is modestly undervalued.

ba2771bdbb45a43468b27c4fc8532b62.png

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion after an 83.3% increase which occurred over the past year. The 52-week range is $4.31 to $25.59, the price-earnings ratio is 3.8 (versus the industry median of 10.62), the price-book ratio is 0.89 (versus the industry median of 0.8), the price-sales ratio is 0.86 (versus the industry median of 3.14) and the price-to-free-cash-flow ratio is 0.88 (versus the industry median of 6.42).

The stock has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

Concerning future business performance, sell-side analysts on Wall Street estimate that earnings per share will increase by almost 21% on average per annum over the next five years. Also, Wall Street recommends a buy rating with an average target price of $29.50 per share for the stock.

Encore Capital Group Inc

The second stock that meets the above criteria is Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG), a San Diego, California-based financial services company providing debt recovery solutions services to several businesses worldwide.

Encore Capital Group Inc's share price was $31.45 at close on Monday, which compares to Encore Capital Group Inc' GF Value of $35.68 for a Price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88.

Therefore, based on the above relationship between the most recent close price and the GF Value, this stock is modestly undervalued.

cae72a8f4210f09ff544580566fa5ec5.png

The stock has a market capitalization of $985.79 million as a result of a 12.7% declined which occurred over the past year. The 52-week range is $15.27 to $49.01, the price-earnings ratio is 4.57 (versus the industry median of 10.62), the price-book ratio is 0.88 (versus the industry median of 0.8), the price-sales ratio is 0.68 (versus the industry median of 2.14) and the price-to-free-cash-flow ratio is 3.74 (compared to the industry median of 6.42).

The GuruFocus profitability rating for the stock is 8 out of 10.

With regard to future business performance, sell-side analysts on Wall Street predict that the earnings per share will increase by 13% on average per annum over the next five years. Also, Wall Street recommends an overweight rating with an average target price of $52 per share for the stock.

Regional Management Corp

The third stock that holds the above criteria is Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM), a Greer, South Carolina-based credit services company that provides various installment loan products mainly to customers who have limited access to the consumer credit.

Regional Management Corp's share price was trading at $26.51 at close on Monday. Regional Management Corp' GF Value stands at $36.82. Thus, Regional Management Corp's Price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.74.

Based on the above comparison between the last close price and the GF Value, this stock is modestly undervalued.

3e846eb025b335b685adc7d51d93fc97.png

The stock has a market capitalization of $304.48 million following a nearly 20% fall which was observed over the past year. The 52-week range is $10.33 to $33.95, the price-earnings ratio is 10.79 (versus the industry median of 11.89) and the price-book ratio is 1.11 (compared to the industry median of 0.76). Furthermore, the price-sales ratio is 0.89 (versus the industry median of 2.17) and the price-to-free-cash-flow ratio is 1.81 (compared to the industry median of 4.11).

The stock has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

Concerning future business performance, sell-side analysts on Wall Street estimate that earnings per share will increase by 24% on average every year over the next five years. Wall Street recommends an overweight rating with an average target price of $26 per share for the stock.

Disclosure: I have no position in any security mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about gold, silver and precious metals mining industries. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Alberto Abaterusso

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)