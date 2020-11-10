Dynegy Donates $25,000 to Support the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio

CINCINNATI, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynegy today announced a $25,000 donation to the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio, aimed at promoting personal empowerment and economic self-sufficiency. The donation will directly fund the Urban League's workforce development programs.

"As we navigate the fallout of the pandemic, America's leading corporations must partner with small business owners to fuel this vital sector of our economy," said Curt Morgan, president and CEO of Vistra. "Vistra and our team at Dynegy are fully committed to providing support to the small businesses that make Southwestern Ohio – and cities all over this country – strong."

Dynegy's donation will help the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio assist clients in becoming financially self-sufficient and partner with small business owners on development and expansion opportunities.

"The Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio thanks Vistra and Dynegy for their generous donation. This $25,000 will support the Urban League's work to help families become financially stable and small businesses grow in communities across Cincinnati and Dayton," said Eddie Koen, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio. "The pandemic has exposed families and entrepreneurs to additional stress. Important donations like these help the Urban League address the disparities in African American communities' resources."

Dynegy's donation is part of a $10 million commitment from its parent company, Vistra, to support organizations that grow minority-owned small businesses, enhance economic development, and provide educational opportunities for students from diverse backgrounds. Serving nearly 5 million residential, commercial, and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas, Vistra is the largest competitive residential electricity provider in the country and is also the largest competitive power generator in the U.S.

For over 30 years, Dynegy has helped millions of Americans throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest power their homes and businesses. Dynegy delivers simple, price-protected electricity plans for residential, municipal aggregation, commercial and industrial customers alike. Dynegy is committed to the communities it serves and gives back through local partnerships. Visit dynegy.com for more. Dynegy is a subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST).

