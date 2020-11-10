Sally Beauty Reveals Inaugural SallyCrew Ambassadors

DENTON, Texas, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After conducting a nationwide search, Sally Beauty Supply has announced its inaugural group of brand ambassadors, the SallyCrew. Over and above being beauty influencers, they are a diverse group of expert educators and skilled DIY beauty enthusiasts. Each individual possesses a unique perspective to make beauty accessible, approachable and inspiring for everyone. Consumers will be able to follow and learn from the SallyCrew on a variety of channels, such as Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, podcasts and sallybeauty.com/diy.

"We're thrilled to establish this partnership to educate and inspire our customers with the knowledge needed to take beauty into their own hands," said Carolyne Guss, Group Vice President of Marketing. "With expertise across hair color, textured hair and nails, the SallyCrew will further enhance our mission to boost confidence, provide educational content, build trusting relationships and empower consumers to unleash their PROtential."

The SallyCrew will play a pivotal role in Sally Beauty's new education initiative, DIY University by Sally Beauty. The program is centered around educational content for the at home DIYer led by expert educators, such as the SallyCrew. Its aim is to inspire, educate and empower beauty enthusiasts by providing access to real-life, practical tools to elevate their at-home hair color, hair care and nail routines. By providing essential education resources and the professional quality products it's known for, Sally Beauty is leading the way in meeting the new needs of the beauty consumer.

Meet the SallyCrew:

Asea Gilmore, @aseamae

Asea is a textured hair and nail educator known for transforming through teaching. Her content inspires and empowers her audience to embrace their authenticity. She began doing her hair at the young age of 10 and is passionate about sharing her beauty knowledge with everyone in an achievable way. She uses her experiences to educate others to create self-care and beauty routines dedicated to self-love. "Knowledge is power and I'm thrilled to work with Sally Beauty to share what I have learned to help other beauty lovers look and feel their best," said Asea Gilmore.

Charity LeBlanc, @charity.grace

With over nine hundred thousand Instagram followers, Charity is a beauty enthusiast passionate about self-expression and showcasing her creativity through bold hairstyles and vivid, bright colors. She is a color aficionado using her platform to encourage others to be their unique selves and try something new through DIY. She gives her followers the confidence to achieve a fun, beautiful look on their own. "As a busy Mom and a DIYer, I've been coloring my hair at home for as long as I can remember. I look forward to encouraging and teaching others easy ways to do the same with Sally Beauty's extensive assortment of vivid options," said Charity LeBlanc.

Emily Boulin, @emilyboulinhair

Emily is a professional stylist with years of experience working in a salon and owning a business. Her focus is on using product-based education to achieve pro results at home by instilling confidence and sharing professional techniques. She has a pulse on the latest emerging trends and knows the 'why' when it comes to hair care and maintenance. "My background and training as a licensed stylist allow me to share knowledge from behind the chair, so customers have the confidence to recreate their favorite salon looks and treatments at home with Sally Beauty's wide range of professional-grade products," said Emily Boulin.

Zenita Collie, @truleytalentedbeauty

Zenita is a relatable content creator who believes beauty is limitless and should be fun. She is all about motivation, representation and education. Through knowledge gained from her journey with textured hair care, she has a deep understanding of hair growth and curl patterns. She uses her platforms to highlight the endless possibilities of textured hair, educating her followers on hair care as well as creative ways to style it at home in a relatable way. "I've been shopping at Sally Beauty since I was a teenager and I'm thrilled to help others find everything they need to care for their curls in one place, at an affordable price point," said Zenita Collie.

This is an important part of the brand's ongoing digital transformation, as Sally Beauty continues to partner with inspiring thought leaders to help others unleash their PROtential. To learn more about the SallyCrew, visit sallybeauty.com/diy and follow us on Instagram and Facebook @SallyBeauty.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with revenues of approximately $3.9 billion annually. Through the Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses, the Company sells and distributes through 5,089 stores, including 179 franchised units, and has operations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as Cosmo Prof® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sally-beauty-reveals-inaugural-sallycrew-ambassadors-301169811.html

SOURCE Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.