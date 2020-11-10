JingleRing Chooses Vonage to Power Virtual Santa Experience Platform

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been chosen by JingleRing to power its virtual experience platform, creating virtual visits with Santa this holiday season (for all the good children). Leveraging the Vonage Video API to create real-time, personalized video interactions and the Vonage SMS API to enable notifications capabilities for users of the platform, JingleRing is keeping the magic of Christmas alive for children around the world after a very challenging year.

The world's first fully integrated virtual experience platform, JingleRing is supported by a culturally diverse cast of Santas who speak a variety of languages including American Sign Language. Customers may choose their preferred Santa and/or Mrs. Claus, including a faith-based Santa or even a special needs Santa who has received additional training provided by JingleRing. Parents and caregivers can make the experience even more magical by adding personalized details about their children including their Christmas wish list. They can invite relatives from around the world to join their JingleRing session, making it a full-family experience. All JingleRing sessions are recorded and even include pictures with Santa that can be shared on social media.

"When we set out to build JingleRing we knew we would need a partner that could support our exponential growth and allow us to create a unique and magical experience for families around the world," said Walt Greer, CEO and Founder for JingleRing. "Vonage has the proven scalability, reliability and support we were looking for and they have been a great partner in helping us get our product launched."

"With families across the world seeking refuge in the safety of their homes during this global health crisis, technology has taken a front seat in helping to create a sense of normalcy, especially for children who are facing the biggest changes to their daily routines," said Omar Javaid, President, API Platform Group for Vonage. "We are so proud to partner with an industry-disrupting company like JingleRing, leveraging technology to bring the spirit of Christmas to children around the globe and helping families to stay connected during these difficult times."

Vonage enables businesses to integrate multiple communications channels into applications, products and workflows that are changing the world. Customizable and flexible, Vonage's programmable APIs embed video, voice, messaging, chat, verification and email - directly into an organization's existing platforms in a secure and scalable way.

