  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of SAP SE (SAP) on Behalf of Investors

November 10, 2020 | About: NYSE:SAP +1.93%

PR Newswire

BENSALEM, Pa., Nov. 10, 2020

BENSALEM, Pa., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of SAP SE ("SAP" or the "Company") (NYSE: SAP) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 25, 2020, SAP announced its third quarter 2020 financial results, reporting that total revenue declined 4% year-over-year. The Company also stated that software license revenue fell 23% year-over-year, while cloud revenue grew 11% year-over-year. SAP also lowered its fiscal 2020 guidance, expecting between €8.0 and 8.2 billion cloud revenue, compared to prior guidance of cloud revenue between €8.3 and 8.7 billion.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $34.66, or 23%, to close at $115.02 per share on October 26, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

If you purchased SAP securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
[email protected]
www.howardsmithlaw.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-law-offices-of-howard-g-smith-continues-investigation-of--sap-se-sap-on-behalf-of-investors-301170006.html

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)