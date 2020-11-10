Herman Miller Unveils Experiential Retail Locations In Los Angeles And New York City

ZEELAND, Mich., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Herman Miller (NASDAQ: MLHR), the global leader in innovative design and furnishing solutions, announced today the opening of its first experiential retail concept location at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, with a second location to follow at The Shops at Hudson Yards in New York City on Nov. 20.

The Herman Miller Stores are the first brick-and-mortar locations dedicated to selling high-performance task chairs and products that support the home office and small business worker. Created in direct response to present-day customer demands, the concept introduces an entirely new way for the public to test-drive Herman Miller products and experience the benefits of sitting well first-hand.

"We're in a time where many find themselves sedentary, working from home, sitting down for more hours than ever before, and the dining room chair just isn't cutting it anymore," said Debbie Propst, President of Herman Miller Retail. "We can do better – especially when it comes to our well-being. The public deserves healthier alternatives and they're searching for better solutions online. We've heard from customers that they want a way to test our products in person before making the investment."

The Herman Miller Stores cater to these intentional shoppers through a unique educational and experiential process that allows guests to sit down and try products for themselves. The stores are designed to guide customers to make informed and confident purchasing decisions. Each location will have a dedicated ergonomic specialist on-hand to help shoppers better understand the health and productivity benefits of sitting well. Customers also have the option to visit the store remotely through a virtual chat function on the Herman Miller website, allowing each visitor to experience the store through a personalized one-on-one video call.

"Optimizing the well-being of our customers is at the center of what we do," said Propst. "We accelerated the development of our new concept stores in direct response to new customer demands and we are thrilled to introduce a personalized experience to meet their needs. Herman Miller Stores are built to help visitors explore their options and discover the right solutions to sit comfortably and live a more balanced and productive life."

Designed in-house by Herman Miller's creative design team, each 1,500 square-foot store features immersive vignettes that highlight the iconic products and innovative solutions for the home office, including Herman Miller's award-winning performance seating portfolio, built to support long-lasting, health-positive benefits, including postural distribution of weight, which is key to healthy circulation and focus.

Visitors are able to test and compare each chair's physical features in person—from pressure distribution and individualized adjustment capabilities, to breathable suspension materiality and backrest adjustments. Through the hands-on shopping experience, visitors can configure and customize product finishes and stylish details onsite.

While many retailers shift away from brick-and-mortar stores, Herman Miller is taking a different approach. Herman Miller Retail – the retail arm of Herman Miller comprised of Herman Miller, Design Within Reach and HAY – is coming off of its strongest fiscal quarter to date.

"This growth comes at a time where home office furnishings are more important than ever," said Propst. "As more and more companies turn fully remote, our customers are seeking to upgrade their home offices and preserve their health. After decades of ergonomic research, Herman Miller's performance seating offers not only exceptional comfort, but also lasting health benefits to help consumers navigate these difficult times."

The first Herman Miller Store is now open at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles. A second location will open at The Shops at Hudson Yards in New York City on Nov. 20, 2020. Additional locations are planned to open across the country in 2021.

For more on the Herman Miller Westfield Century City store, please visit store.hermanmiller.com/century-city or contact [email protected]. Additional resources, including hi-res images available to download here.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller is a globally recognized leader in design. Since its inception in 1905, the company's innovative, problem-solving designs and furnishings have inspired the best in people wherever they live, work, learn, heal, and play. In 2018, Herman Miller created Herman Miller Group, a purposefully selected, complementary family of brands that includes Colebrook Bosson Saunders, Design Within Reach, Geiger, HAY, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, naughtone, and Nemschoff. Guided by a shared purpose—design for the good of humankind—Herman Miller Group shapes places that matter for customers while contributing to a more equitable and sustainable future for all. For more information visit www.hermanmiller.com/about-us.

