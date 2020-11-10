Aphex BioCleanse Systems Successfully Implements NetSuite to Meet Growing Demand for Disinfectant Products

PITTSFORD, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc. (OTCPK: SNST) ("Aphex" or "the Company"), a sanitization solutions company focused on the development and distribution of chemical-free, water-based sanitization and disinfection products trademarked as Hy-IQ® Water, has implemented Oracle NetSuite to streamline business operations and create a platform for sustainable growth. With NetSuite, Aphex will continue to scale its operations to support the increased demand for chemical-free, water-based sanitization and disinfecting products.

"We are lucky to have seen immense growth during a historically difficult economy and have expanded our production capacity greatly to meet an increase in product demand," said Aphex President and CEO David J. Weaver. "As we continue to scale up our operations, we will leverage NetSuite to meet critical requirements for auditing and to achieve real-time visibility into our business. By providing one platform to connect our operations, NetSuite will help us make fast and efficient decisions that will carry our business forward."

Driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, the global sterilization equipment and disinfectants market size is expected to grow to almost $10 billion in 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4 percent. Aphex has felt the direct effects of this market growth and recently announced that the Company has expanded its manufacturing location to meet demand.

With NetSuite, Aphex will be able to streamline and automate invoicing, inventory, production, and customer service processes. As Aphex sets its sights on expansion, NetSuite will also support the creation of customer-specific sales and marketing tactics to quickly respond to new business opportunities as the disinfectant market experiences rapid growth.

To learn more about Aphex, visit www.aphexus.com .

About Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc.

Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc is the developer of the world's first proprietary non-alcohol, non-toxic, and hydrogen-based cleaning technology. The technology, called Hy-IQ® Water, has a unique method of action that uses hydrogen ions traveling nearly at the speed of light to breach the cell walls of exoskeleton germs. Preliminary research has proven that it is more effective in killing pathogens than alcohol-based solutions and the company is currently seeking to be the first FDA-approved hand sanitizer. Learn more about Aphex at www.aphexus.com .

FDA Statement

The statements in this document have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA. The products and statements referenced in this document are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

