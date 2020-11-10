  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
American Woodmark Corporation Announces Second Quarter Conference Call On The Internet

November 10, 2020 | About: NAS:AMWD

WINCHESTER, Va., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) will provide an online, real-time webcast of its conference call to discuss second quarter results on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

The live broadcast of American Woodmark Corporation's conference call will be available on–line at: http://www.americanwoodmark.com on Tuesday, November 24, beginning at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The online replay will follow immediately and continue for 30 days. A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) November 24 through 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) December 1, by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering passcode 10149923.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets. Its products are sold on a national basis directly to home centers, builders and through a network of independent dealers and distributors. The Company presently operates 17 manufacturing facilities in the United States and Mexico and 8 primary service centers and one distribution center located throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.americanwoodmark.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-woodmark-corporation-announces-second-quarter-conference-call-on-the-internet-301170009.html

SOURCE American Woodmark Corporation


