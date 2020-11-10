Creatd, Inc. Announces Webcast to Present Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Business Development Update

FORT LEE, N.J., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of Vocal, a robust, proprietary technology platform for creators of all types, today announced it will host a webcast on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. (ET) to discuss the Company's third quarter 2020 financial results and provide an update on its business development initiatives, including freemium creator and paid subscription metrics. Creatd intends to issue its financial results shortly after the market closes on Monday, November 16, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Webcast Information:

Date/Time: Tuesday, November 17, 2020 – 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Participants are encouraged to register in advance using the link below:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2830586/777DE409B84791B83212B43FD73A2CCB

The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session hosted by Management. Participants will be able to submit their questions via the webcast portal. Questions may also be submitted in advance by emailing [email protected] . A recording of the webcast will later be made available on the Company's website following the session.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through technology and partnership. Its flagship technology platform is Vocal; Vocal provides creators of all shapes and sizes, from bloggers to podcasters, and more, with best-in-class storytelling tools, safe and curated communities, and the opportunity to monetize their content. With 34 owned and operated communities, Vocal enables creators to connect to their ideal audiences and to partner with the brands that want to reach those audiences. For more information, the content of which is not part of this press release:

Creatd: https://creatd.com;

Vocal Platform: https://vocal.media ;

Investor Relations Contact: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

