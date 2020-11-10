Cartus Releases Industry-Exclusive Core/Flex Relocation Solution: Benefits Builder

DANBURY, Conn., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartus Corporation, a Realogy (NYSE:NYSE:RLGY) company and the leader in global talent mobility, celebrates the next milestone in its journey to deliver a holistic client and customer experience through the launch of its pioneering core/flex product, Benefits Builder. Instead of searching for the elusive "perfect policy," companies can create their own program designed around a core benefit structure while engaging employees to choose the flexible options that work best for them and their families. Powered by MovePro360SM—Cartus' exclusive single source of truth platform—Benefits Builder delivers the two most-requested capabilities in relocation today:

Cost management Personalization

Tech-enabled Budgeting and Cost Savings

Based on internal Cartus benchmarking, companies that implement a core/flex program reduce overall program costs by 10-20%, on average—with some seeing savings as high as 60%. That money isn't hypothetical: one multinational consumer packaged goods company saved more than $20 million dollars in just their first year of using a core/flex program.

Whether designing their first mobility program or relocating thousands of employees a year, Cartus clients, large and small, are able to tailor their relocation strategy for added cost savings. Benefits Builder brings together all of the most important elements of the relocation experience so Mobility and HR professionals can meet their goals in the areas of cost, compliance, talent management, and duty of care.

Flexibility First and Empowerment Through Choice

In the face of a global pandemic, where flexibility reigns supreme, there has never been a more critical time to introduce a solution that puts flexibility first. Benefits Builder can accommodate a points- or currency-based approach, allowing clients to manage their relocation budget while providing relocating employees choice and control during their move. Depending on their culture and business goals, clients can model scenarios based on employee needs assessments or empower transferees to take charge of their own journey and immersion into their new jobs.

From pet transportation to educational assistance to spouse career support, a wide array of services can be selected by transferees according to what makes sense for their family's needs. The special circumstances of an employee's personal life may not be obvious to an employer, but Benefits Builder helps transferees make the choices that best suit their situation while aligning with their company's culture, strategic goals, risk profile, and budget.

Clients Adopt Benefits Builder to Future Proof Their Mobility Programs

Core/flex is the number one trend in relocation for a reason: it provides ultimate flexibility to companies and employees no matter their situation. That's why Benefits Builder offers fully integrated:

Core/flex policy framework

Standard benefit offerings

Employee-choice – gamified benefits selection

Flexible points- or currency-based approach

Client-choice – benefits modeling*

Best practice recommendations for flex services

Employee and consultant co-browsing capability

Consultant calendar access/appointment scheduling

Destination search tool and videos

Supplier contact information

HR and mobility leader dashboard

Budget management

Declining/deprecating cash-out option

*Coming soon

In addition to ongoing enhancements to Benefits Builder, Cartus' MovePro360 product roadmap for 2021 and beyond will address other key priorities identified by mobility stakeholders during our Agile development process, including:

Simplified authorization process, including two-way data exchange with client and third-party HRIS systems

Assignment/expatriate compensation capabilities

Advanced informative analytics

Multi-language capabilities

And much more

Quotes

DAVID PASCOE—EXECUTIVE SVP, EMEA & APAC, CARTUS

"Within 3 to 5 years, I think 90% of clients with a formal mobility program will use core/flex. The relocation management company that has the best technology is going to be the most successful at serving this exploding population. Cartus has more than a decade of experience helping clients develop and implement a core/flex policy, including offering some form of automated or technology-based solution over the last four years. Benefits Builder supports one of the biggest trends in the industry and fulfills our promise to continue building out our centralized mobility hub and single source of truth, MovePro360."

LARRY GHIRARDO—VP, GLOBAL BUSINESS OWNER, MOVEPRO360, CARTUS

"Co-browsing capabilities, points- or money-based budgeting, 'what/if' client-led modeling, and more—Benefits Builder empowers companies to meet their business needs while providing tailored care for their employees. Having developed or managed core/flex solutions for dozens of organizations, Cartus knows exactly what our clients want and what our customers need when it comes to delivering the most rewarding relocation experience possible. We look forward to helping our clients achieve greater cost savings while enhancing their mobility programs now and in the future."

ABOUT CARTUS

Cartus, the market leader in global talent mobility, offers a full spectrum of relocation services to nearly half of Fortune 50 companies as well as hundreds of other organizations of all sizes across the world. Innovating and developing new ways to streamline the relocation lifecycle with Cartus-developed technology such as our centralized mobility hub, MovePro360 SM, and self-serve digital relocation solution, Mobilify SM, means we can deliver a holistic client and customer experience at every phase of the relocation journey.

Over the past 65 years, with offices and team members around the globe, we've helped more than four million employees and their families find their way to new homes, new communities, and new experiences in more than 185 countries.

Cartus is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®.

To find out how our experience, reach, and hands-on guidance can help you achieve your global talent mobility goals, visit www.cartus.com or www.realogy.com for more information.

