CSL Behring To Present New Real-World Data on Outcomes Following Acute Coronary Syndrome at the American Heart Association (AHA) Virtual Scientific Sessions 2020

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global biotherapeutics leader CSL Behring today announced that results of two separate analyses will be shared at this year's American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2020, being held virtually from November 13-17. The data include real-world data from a U.S. Medicare claims database on the clinical and economic impact of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) and rehospitalizations in the 90-day, high-risk period following an acute myocardial infarction (MI). CSL Behring will also host a Learning Studio session with Drs. Deepak Bhatt and Peter Libby of Brigham and Women's Hospital to discuss cholesterol efflux, an emerging target area for novel therapies.

"Our research on cardiovascular disease and its impact on public health includes real-world studies on cardiovascular care and our ongoing Phase 3 AEGIS-II trial of CSL112, a novel therapy being investigated to improve outcomes in heart attack survivors," said Larry Deckelbaum, Vice President, Research and Development, Cardiovascular and Metabolic Therapeutic Area at CSL Behring. "We are excited to be a part of the AHA Scientific Sessions and share new findings from this research which include important real-world insights on the 90-day, high-risk period that follows a heart attack."

The presentations at this year's AHA Scientific Sessions include:

Title and Details Presentation Date/Time Abstract: P1708 Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events and Hospital Readmissions in the 90 Days Following Acute Myocardial Infarction: Redefining the Risk Period November 13, 2020, 10:00 a.m. EDT; also available on demand for duration of congress Abstract: P2318 Impact of Race and Ethnicity on Long Term Outcomes Post Percutaneous Coronary Intervention With Drug Eluting Stents November 13, 2020, 10:00 a.m. EDT; also available on demand for duration of congress Learning Studio session: Improving Early Outcomes for the Post-AMI Patient: Cholesterol Efflux and the Role of ApoA-I in Plaque Stabilization Includes presentations by Dr. Deepak L. Bhatt, executive director of Interventional Cardiovascular Programs and Dr. Peter Libby, cardiovascular medicine specialist, both of Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School A live Q&A will follow. November 15, from 3:45-4:30 p.m. EDT; a recording of the session will be made digitally available until Jan 4, 2021

About CSL112

CSL112, Apolipoprotein A-I (Human), is a novel formulation of human plasma-derived apoA-I, the primary functional component of high-density lipoproteins (HDL). Studies have shown that an infusion of CSL112 rapidly enhances cholesterol efflux capacity. Cholesterol efflux is the first and most critical step in reverse cholesterol transport and is the body's primary mechanism for clearing cells of excess cholesterol that would otherwise continue to accumulate in plaque. This build-up of plaque over time can rupture and potentially cause a cardiovascular event. Compared to the standard of care, CSL112 is a therapy that may offer a unique approach to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death, myocardial infarction (MI), and stroke in acute coronary syndrome (ACS) patients diagnosed with either STEMI or NSTEMI.

About cardiovascular disease

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death globally, with an estimated 800,000 acute MIs occurring each year in the U.S. alone.1,2 Patients who survive a heart attack are at high risk of experiencing early recurrent CV events. The majority of these 1-year recurrent CV events (approximately 60%) occur in the first 90 days after the index event.3 Although the overall rate of MIs has decreased over the last two to three decades,4 the proportion of the events occurring in the first 90 days remains unchanged.

About CSL Behring

CSL Behring is a global biotherapeutics leader driven by its promise to save lives. Focused on serving patients' needs by using the latest technologies, the company develops and delivers innovative therapies that are used to treat coagulation disorders, primary immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema, respiratory disease, and neurological disorders. The company's products are also used in cardiac surgery, burn treatment and to prevent hemolytic disease of the newborn.

CSL Behring operates one of the world's largest plasma collection networks, CSL Plasma. The parent company, CSL Limited (ASX:CSL;USOTC:CSLLY), headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, employs more than 27,000 people worldwide, and delivers its life-saving therapies to people in more than 100 countries. For inspiring stories about the promise of biotechnology, visit Vita at CSLBehring.com/vita and follow us on Twitter.com/CSLBehring.

