Per Customer Demand, Trend Micro Launches Hassle-Free, Cloud-Ready Network Security

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), the leader in cloud security, today announced global availability of its cloud-native network security solution, Trend Micro Cloud One – Network Security. As the latest addition to its holistic cloud security platform, it delivers simple, comprehensive protection of virtual private clouds at scale to support compliance requirements, with zero disruption to applications or traffic.

Many organizations taking their first steps in the cloud need effective network security for business, governance and compliance reasons, yet they are poorly served by existing solutions. These may be hard to deploy, feature slow inspection speeds and are often riddled with inefficiencies: perhaps requiring multiple appliances, load balancers and instances to inspect ingress and egress traffic.

Trend Micro Cloud One – Network Security is tailor-made for these environments, backed by Trend Micro's years of experience in cloud security for its global Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and AWS customers and expertise in network security with TippingPoint.

According to Gartner, "Enterprises will migrate to a new model where they will consolidate multiple cloud network security services with one vendor to reduce complexity."1 This continues to be true as organizations move into hybrid cloud models with varied security needs. With Trend Micro Cloud One, this consolidation can be easily achieved - it provides a simplified approach to hybrid cloud security with visibility by delivering multiple security tools in a single platform for visibility across an organization's cloud infrastructure.

"We know that many network security solutions aren't designed for the cloud: they're painful or impossible to deploy, disrupt key business processes and may leave organizations exposed to threats," said Wendy Moore, vice president of product marketing for Trend Micro. "Users can deploy our cloud-based network security in minutes for simplified protection to securely deliver business outcomes and meet compliance requirements."

Trend Micro Cloud One – Network Security offers:

Comprehensive cloud protection at the network layer to support compliance, including virtual patching, IPS capabilities and egress network filtering—backed by threat intelligence from Trend Micro's Zero Day initiative

Identify threats at runtime to protect a diverse set of services (from EC2 to Lambda) and inspection of any network traffic traversing Internet Gateways, Transit Gateways or Virtual Private Gateways

Simple, transparent deployment within minutes, without the need for additional infrastructure and with zero IT/business disruption

Flexibility in payment options—pay only for what is used in dynamic environments, or purchase with annual license-based pricing for a more static architecture

Holistic, centralized cloud protection from a single console to simplify management of overall cloud security posture

To find out more about Trend Micro Cloud One – Network Security please visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/en_us/business/products/hybrid-cloud/cloud-one-network-security.html

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global leader in cybersecurity, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Leveraging over 30 years of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro enables resilience for businesses, governments, and consumers with connected solutions across cloud workloads, endpoints, email, IIoT, and networks. Our XGen™ security strategy powers our solutions with a cross-generational blend of threat-defense techniques that are optimized for key environments and leverage shared threat intelligence for better, faster protection. With over 6,700 employees in 65 countries, and the world's most advanced global threat research and intelligence, Trend Micro enables organizations to secure their connected world. www.trendmicro.com

1 1 Gartner, Top Security and Risk Management Trends, February 27, 2020

