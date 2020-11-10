Goodyear Releases New WinterCommand Ultra Tire

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) WinterCommand Ultra tire is now available for purchase in the U.S. and Canada. It demonstrates exceptional performance on ice and snow and earned No.1 rankings among leading competitors in wet handling, wet cornering grip, deep water curved hydroplaning and ride comfort.* This premium studless tire features 50 sizes and offers optimal grip for drivers looking to maximize traction and elevate starting and stopping power in winter driving conditions.

"When driving in inclement winter weather, we know consumers are looking for a tire that gives them confidence behind the wheel," said Jason Rismiller, senior brand manager at Goodyear. "The new Goodyear WinterCommand Ultra was designed with this in mind and delivers outstanding winter performance. This tire's superior traction gives drivers the control they need for navigating wintery road conditions."

As the best overall studless ice and snow tire among leading competitors,** the Goodyear WinterCommand Ultra features:

Phenomenal winter performance with a Cryo-Adaptative compound, engineered to improve pliability to let drivers own the road in extreme cold;

V-Tred Technology, featuring hydro dynamic grooves to maximize water, slush and snow evacuation without compromising ride comfort;

Ultimate control and acceleration with ActiveGrip Technology, offering exceptional handling and traction in wet and slushy conditions; and

Active Block Cuts and Adaptive SipeGrip Technology, delivering superior gripping power under slippery conditions caused by rain, snow and ice.

The Goodyear WinterCommand Ultra is now available for purchase in 23 initial sizes, covering 15- to 18-inch rim diameters and focusing on passenger sedans and CUVs. Approximately 27 additional sizes for 18- to 20-inch rim diameters will be introduced in 2021. Potential popular vehicle applications may include the Audi A6, BMW 3 Series, Nissan Rogue, Dodge Charger, Volvo XC90 and GMC Acadia.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 62,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

*Based on internal testing comparing Goodyear WinterCommand Ultra to Michelin X-Ice Xi3 & Bridgestone Blizzak WS90 (215/60R16) on a 2018 Toyota Camry. Actual on road results may vary.

**Based on an average rating derived from eleven equally weighted internal tests of key performance attributes comparing Goodyear WinterCommand Ultra to Michelin X-Ice Xi3 & Bridgestone Blizzak WS90 (215/60R16) on a 2018 Toyota Camry. Actual on road results may vary.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodyear-releases-new-wintercommand-ultra-tire-301169647.html

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company