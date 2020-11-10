SEI Investments (Europe) Limited Appoints Dr. Alison Vincent as Independent Non-Executive Director

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced that Dr. Alison Vincent has been appointed as an independent non-executive director on the board of its U.K. subsidiary, SEI Investments (Europe) Limited (SIEL). Alison joins other independent non-executive directors Diane Seymour-Williams and Robert Goldspink on the board. In addition to her board responsibilities, Alison will serve as a member of the Nomination, Remuneration, Risk and Audit and Compliance Committees of SIEL.

Bringing more than 30 years' experience in global businesses to the role, Alison is a significant appointment to SIEL's board. She is a respected thought leader with expertise in technology innovation, cybersecurity and software engineering. In addition to roles at NDS, Micro Focus and IBM, Alison was Cisco System's Chief Technology Officer for the U.K. and Ireland and also served as Global Chief Information Security Officer for the HSBC Group. She was honored as one of the Top Influential Women in U.K. Information Technology in 2019 and was recently named as a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering.

"I am delighted to welcome Alison to SIEL's board," said Patrick Disney, Chairman of SIEL's board. "Her impressive experience as a senior leader in both technology and financial services businesses is particularly relevant to SEI, and we have no doubt that she will be a significant asset to the board. In her role, Alison will be able to provide invaluable and expert input to SIEL. The board welcomes her experience and insight, and we look forward to working with her."

"I am very pleased to be joining the SIEL board as an independent Non-Executive Director," said Dr. Alison Vincent. "I was attracted to SEI because of their long history of innovation in both the technology and asset management spaces, and I look forward to using my experience to provide valuable input to the board as the U.K. business continues to grow."

About SEI

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions designed to help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of Sept. 30, 2020, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers approximately $1 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including approximately $330 billion in assets under management and $755 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com .

Company Contact: Media Contact: Leslie Wojcik Jacqueline Gogel SEI Vested +1 610-676-4191 +1 917-765-8720 [email protected] [email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sei-investments-europe-limited-appoints-dr-alison-vincent-as-independent-non-executive-director-301169156.html

SOURCE SEI Investments Company