The Joint Chiropractic Honors Veterans Day

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, honors Veterans today and every day with its year-round Military Appreciation Program. The exclusive benefit offers active and retired military personnel, National Guard and Veterans, as well as their immediate families, an initial visit for only $19, which includes the consultation, exam and adjustment. The nationwide program also reduces pricing by $10 for a monthly wellness plan or chiropractic care package.

The rigors of military training and deployment are taxing on the body. Chiropractic adjustments seek to restore alignment and improve joint movement and nerve function. The goal of treatment is to reduce discomfort and improve the body's natural ability to respond to the demands of the armed services and everyday life.

Major Barrett McNabb, U.S. Army (Retired), a regional developer and multi-unit owner at The Joint Chiropractic, was instrumental in initiating the company's Military Appreciation Program. "As a veteran, I understand the stress the Armed Forces can put on the body and have seen firsthand how chiropractic care can restore movement and reduce discomfort to the body brought on from military life," said Major McNabb. "I'm honored to be part of The Joint Chiropractic team in recognizing our service members and their families and humbled to continue to serve this special group through the Military Appreciation Program."

The Joint Chiropractic is known for its convenient retail setting and concierge-style services. For patients that means no-appointments, no-insurance hassles, affordable chiropractic care and accommodating hours of operations, including evenings and weekends.

Millions of Americans have found relief from pain due to the benefits of chiropractic's natural, drug­-free approach to healthcare. Everyone, from enlisted to officer to retired, can improve their quality of life through routine chiropractic care.

To learn more about The Joint's Military Appreciation Program, visit thejoint.com/military. To find one of our chiropractors near you, visit thejoint.com.

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 550 locations nationwide and over seven million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named on Franchise Times "Top 200+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500®" lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchise owners provide management services to certain professional chiropractic practices.

*Offer valued at $39. Restrictions apply, see individual clinic for details. Initial visit includes consultation, exam and adjustment. NC: IF YOU DECIDE TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL TREATMENT, YOU HAVE THE LEGAL RIGHT TO CHANGE YOUR MIND WITHIN THREE DAYS AND RECEIVE A REFUND. (N.C. Gen. Stat. 90-154.1). FL: THE PATIENT AND ANY OTHER PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO REFUSE TO PAY, CANCEL PAYMENT OR BE REIMBURSED FOR ANY OTHER SERVICE, EXAMINATION OR TREATMENT WHICH IS PERFORMED AS A RESULT OF AND WITHIN 72 HOURS OF RESPONDING TO THE ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE FREE, DISCOUNTED OR REDUCED FEE SERVICES, EXAMINATION OR TREATMENT. (FLA. STAT. 456.02). Offer subject to additional state statutes and regulations. See individual clinic for chiropractor(s)' name and license info. Clinics managed and/or owned by The Joint Corp., franchise owners or Prof. Corps. Restrictions may apply to Medicare eligible patients. Individual results may vary. © 2020 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.

