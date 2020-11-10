  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Consolidated Water Sets Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call for Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET

November 10, 2020 | About: NAS:CWCO +2.51%

PR Newswire

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 10, 2020

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Consolidated Water management will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-875-6913
International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6709
Conference ID: 10149638

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 24, 2020, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the Consolidated Water website at www.cwco.com.

Toll-free replay number: 1-877-344-7529
International replay number: 1-412-317-0088
Replay ID: 10149638

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company operates water production facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands and operates water treatment facilities in the United States. The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit www.cwco.com.

Company Contact:
David W. Sasnett
Executive Vice President and CFO
Tel (954) 509-8200
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact
Ron Both, CMA
Tel (949) 432-7566
[email protected]

(PRNewsfoto/Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.)


http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consolidated-water-sets-third-quarter-2020-earnings-conference-call-for-tuesday-november-17-2020-at-1100-am-et-301167556.html

SOURCE Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.


