  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

PepsiCo Pilots Micro-Fulfillment Center

November 10, 2020 | About: NAS:PEP +2.27%

State of the art facility in Chicago area will pack, pick and ship to ultimately provide learnings for a more efficient consumer experience

PR Newswire

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2020

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) today announced the launch of a micro-fulfillment center in Joliet, Illinois. A technology and approach quickly gaining ground with retailers, PepsiCo will use this strategic capability to meet eCommerce demand of our key customers and to gain important learnings through working with retail partners to build fully integrated and highly efficient solutions. This fully automated fulfillment approach improves COVID safety, reduces the costs of floorspace and expedites the picking process which allows for faster delivery and a reduction on overall delivery costs.

PepsiCo logo (PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo)

"PepsiCo is one of the first CPG brands to launch an eCommerce micro-fulfillment center, and the creation of this center solidifies our commitment to making the necessary investments to continue to stay ahead of the growing online consumer demand," said Vince Jones, Head of eCommerce, PepsiCo. "Through collaboration with our retail partners, we are creating an end to end solution that empowers us collectively to enhance our operations with applied insights. The goal is getting PepsiCo products in consumers' hands and delivering more smiles as quickly as possible."

PepsiCo's solution is powered by leading automation supplier Dematic due to their broad experience and ability to meet PepsiCo's world-class standards. Initial tests show the high level of automation provided on-location allows PepsiCo to service 7.5x more units an hour than a traditional ecommerce warehouse operation.

"We feel very good about where we are and continue to remain focused on our capabilities and the consumer," said Jones. "When you look at what we've accomplished in the five years since PepsiCo started its eCommerce presence, retailers understand the value we bring in augmenting their operations to deliver great consumer experiences."

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

Media Contact:
Lauren Levine
[email protected]
(631)838-6805

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pepsico-pilots-micro-fulfillment-center-301169542.html

SOURCE PepsiCo, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)