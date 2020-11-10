University of Miami Herbert Business School and 2U, Inc. Launch FinTech Boot Camp

MIAMI and LANHAM, Md., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, University of Miami Patti and Allan Herbert Business School announced a new partnership with 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, to launch its first intensive online training program in financial technology. Geared toward adult learners and working professionals, the University of Miami FinTech Boot Camp will prepare participants for technology roles in the region's growing financial services sector.

The 24-week, part-time online program begins in February 2021, and enrollment is now open at https://bootcamp.miami.edu/fintech .

"As the economy continues to adapt against the backdrop of COVID-19, there is a heightened demand for fintech solutions and talent, including here in Miami," said Dr. Henrik Cronqvist, vice dean for graduate business programs and executive education at Miami Herbert Business School. "Through our new partnership with 2U, the Miami Herbert Business School will bring working professionals a rigorous, market-driven boot camp that teaches the financial technology skills most relevant to the region's employers, including Python, blockchain, and machine learning."

Miami is home to the one of the largest concentrations of domestic and international banks in the country, as well as the Latin American regional hubs for VISA, Mastercard, and American Express. It's also a magnet for innovative fintech companies. And despite the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, banking and financial employment across Miami has remained resilient .

"The digital transformation of the financial services industry is driving new career opportunities and pathways in South Florida," said Andrew Hermalyn, 2U president of global partnerships. "We are thrilled to enter into a new partnership with Miami Herbert Business School to ensure adult learners in the region have the skills necessary to navigate and advance in this important and growing industry."

Students in the University of Miami FinTech Boot Camp will get hands-on experience working with the latest technologies that are transforming the future of business and develop a portfolio of work, including:

Analyzing historical credit card transactions to identify possible fraudulent transactions using SQL.

Creating predictive models for stock prices with time series analysis using Python.

Building a decentralized identity system using blockchain technologies.

Applying machine learning algorithms to analyze sentiment scores for cryptocurrency news.

Using TensorFlow to build deep learning neural networks to predict financial outcomes.

Developing an AI-driven robo-advisor capable of providing financial services with minimal human intervention.

The University of Miami FinTech Boot Camp is powered by 2U, Inc. brand Trilogy Education and will be offered through a dynamic virtual classroom experience, including live instruction with industry professionals, webinars with employers, and asynchronous coursework with access to tutoring help. Participants will benefit from a wide range of career-planning services, including access to trained coaches, recruiting assistance, portfolio reviews, and employer events. Graduates will receive a Certificate of Completion from University of Miami Herbert Business School.

In addition to partnering with Miami Herbert Business School, 2U also partners with the University of Miami to offer Coding and Data Analytics Boot Camps through their Division of Continuing and International Education. Over 200 participants have graduated from the University of Miami Coding and Data Analytics Boot Camps and have been hired by companies like American Express, Samsung, Deloitte, CBS Interactive, and Florida Power & Light Company.

Apply Now

To learn more about the University of Miami FinTech Boot Camp, visit https://bootcamp.miami.edu/fintech . You can apply online or by calling 305-800-0209.

About Miami Herbert Business School

Miami Herbert Business School is a leader in preparing individuals and organizations to excel in the complex, dynamic, and interconnected world of global business. One of 12 schools and colleges at the University of Miami, the School offers undergraduate, master's, doctoral, and executive education programs. With its location in a major center for international business, Miami Herbert Business School is acclaimed for its global perspective, student and faculty diversity, and engagement with the business community. More information about the Miami Herbert Business School can be found at www.bus.miami.edu .

About 2U, Inc.

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor—it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 475 digital and in-person educational offerings, including undergraduate and graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 275,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow

Media Contacts

Miami Herbert Business School:

Marlen Lebish

Director of Communications and Digital Engagement

[email protected]

2U, Inc.:

Krista Celentano

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/university-of-miami-herbert-business-school-and-2u-inc-launch-fintech-boot-camp-301169211.html

SOURCE 2U, Inc.