TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. ("Supreme Cannabis" or the "Company") (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1) is pleased to announce the detailed voting results for the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on November 9, 2020.

The following six nominees were elected to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote are as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes "For" Votes

"Withheld" % For % Withheld Michael La Brier 134,887,963 3,211,518 97.67% 2.33% Beena Goldenberg 136,639,559 1,459,922 98.94% 1.06% Jackie Poriadjian-Asch 135,714,447 2,385,034 98.27% 1.73% Ronald Factor 136,355,097 1,744,384 98.74% 1.26% Colin Moore 135,503,115 2,596,366 98.12% 1.88% Kenneth R. McKinnon 134,707,649 3,391,832 97.54% 2.46%

KPMG LLP were reappointed auditors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting, and the Board is authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the vote were as follows:

Votes "For" Votes "Withheld" % For % Withheld 137,156,426 943,055 99.32% 0.68%

The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supreme-cannabis-announces-voting-results-of-the-2020-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-301169248.html

SOURCE The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc.