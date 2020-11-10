  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Castle Edge Insurance Introduces New Name - Realogy Insurance Agency

November 10, 2020 | About: NYSE:RLGY +3.65%

Name Change Reflects Focus on Collaboration with Affiliated Real Estate Agents and Mortgage Lenders

PR Newswire

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Nov. 10, 2020

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Edge Insurance Agency, Inc., one of the nation's leading independent providers of personal lines insurance products, announced today that it has changed its corporate name to Realogy Insurance Agency, Inc. The company, which operates within the Realogy Title Group segment of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), provides homeowners and other personal lines insurance to consumers, primarily through relationships with real estate brokers and mortgage lenders.

"Over the past few months, our team has been working hard to shape a new vision for our company, one that's focused on active collaboration with our business associates across the Realogy family," said Troy Singleton, President of Realogy Insurance. "As a symbol of our commitment, we're changing our name to Realogy Insurance Agency. Our new identity speaks to the importance of partnership, and we look forward to playing an integral role in the Realogy value chain, helping deliver an outstanding homebuying experience, through agents and lenders, to our mutual clients."

Realogy Insurance consultants help consumers shop for and secure the homeowners insurance they need to protect their homes, while providing the proof of insurance required to ensure a timely closing. The company's one-stop shopping process offers real-time access to a variety of insurance providers through a 100% virtual experience that allows consumers to compare pricing from a host of both national and regional insurance providers.

About Realogy Insurance Agency, Inc.
Realogy Insurance Agency, Inc. is one of the nation's leading independent providers of personal lines insurance products. The company offers the convenience of one-stop shopping and skilled agents to find the policy or combination of policies that provides the essential protection customers need. Realogy Insurance Agency is managed and operated by Realogy Title Group LLC, a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.
Realogy Holdings Corp. is the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, best-in-class learning and support services, and high-quality lead generation programs, Realogy fuels the productivity of independent sales agents, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 189,000 independent sales agents in the United States and more than 129,000 independent sales agents in 114 other countries and territories. Recognized for nine consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work three years in a row and one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

Media Contact:
Jonathan McGrain
(215) 715-3316
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/castle-edge-insurance-introduces-new-name--realogy-insurance-agency-301169633.html

SOURCE Realogy Insurance Agency, Inc.


