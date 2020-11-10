  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Idex Corp (IEX) Chairman and CEO Andrew K Silvernail Sold $28.9 million of Shares

November 10, 2020 | About: IEX +3.85%

Chairman and CEO of Idex Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Andrew K Silvernail (insider trades) sold 152,450 shares of IEX on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $189.66 a share. The total sale was $28.9 million.

IDEX Corp produces and distributes flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules. Its business segments are Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety/Diversified Products. IDEX Corp has a market cap of $14.65 billion; its shares were traded at around $193.57 with a P/E ratio of 39.59 and P/S ratio of 6.30. The dividend yield of IDEX Corp stocks is 1.02%. IDEX Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated IDEX Corp the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with IDEX Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO Andrew K Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of IEX stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $189.66. The price of the stock has increased by 2.06% since.
  • Chairman and CEO Andrew K Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of IEX stock on 10/29/2020 at the average price of $169.81. The price of the stock has increased by 13.99% since.

For the complete insider trading history of IEX, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)