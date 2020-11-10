Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK) President & CEO Albert Chao Sold $4 million of Shares

President & CEO of Westlake Chemical Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Albert Chao (insider trades) sold 55,148 shares of WLK on 11/06/2020 at an average price of $72.99 a share. The total sale was $4 million.

Westlake Chemical Corp is a manufacturer and supplier of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and fabricated products that enhance the daily lives of people around the planet. It operates in two principal business segments, Olefins and Vinyls. Westlake Chemical Corp has a market cap of $9.53 billion; its shares were traded at around $74.60 with a P/E ratio of 33.15 and P/S ratio of 1.30. The dividend yield of Westlake Chemical Corp stocks is 1.42%. Westlake Chemical Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 18.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Westlake Chemical Corp the business predictability rank of 2-star. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Westlake Chemical Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO, 10% Owner Albert Chao sold 55,148 shares of WLK stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $72.99. The price of the stock has increased by 2.21% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP and CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 1,600 shares of WLK stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $74.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.25% since.

EVP and CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 24,996 shares of WLK stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $73.99. The price of the stock has increased by 0.82% since.

