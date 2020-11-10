  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK) President & CEO Albert Chao Sold $4 million of Shares

November 10, 2020 | About: WLK +0.85%

President & CEO of Westlake Chemical Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Albert Chao (insider trades) sold 55,148 shares of WLK on 11/06/2020 at an average price of $72.99 a share. The total sale was $4 million.

Westlake Chemical Corp is a manufacturer and supplier of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and fabricated products that enhance the daily lives of people around the planet. It operates in two principal business segments, Olefins and Vinyls. Westlake Chemical Corp has a market cap of $9.53 billion; its shares were traded at around $74.60 with a P/E ratio of 33.15 and P/S ratio of 1.30. The dividend yield of Westlake Chemical Corp stocks is 1.42%. Westlake Chemical Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 18.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Westlake Chemical Corp the business predictability rank of 2-star. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Westlake Chemical Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO, 10% Owner Albert Chao sold 55,148 shares of WLK stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $72.99. The price of the stock has increased by 2.21% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP and CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 1,600 shares of WLK stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $74.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.25% since.
  • EVP and CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 24,996 shares of WLK stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $73.99. The price of the stock has increased by 0.82% since.

For the complete insider trading history of WLK, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)