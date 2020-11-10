Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) CEO & Board Chair Mark J Costa Sold $2.9 million of Shares

CEO & Board Chair of Eastman Chemical Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark J Costa (insider trades) sold 33,000 shares of EMN on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $86.95 a share. The total sale was $2.9 million.

Eastman Chemical Co is a advanced materials and specialty additives company that is engaged in producing and selling a portfolio of chemicals, plastics and fibers. Eastman Chemical Co has a market cap of $12.48 billion; its shares were traded at around $92.12 with a P/E ratio of 26.62 and P/S ratio of 1.47. The dividend yield of Eastman Chemical Co stocks is 2.86%. Eastman Chemical Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Eastman Chemical Co the business predictability rank of 1-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO & Board Chair Mark J Costa sold 33,000 shares of EMN stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $86.95. The price of the stock has increased by 5.95% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive VP Lucian Boldea sold 1,000 shares of EMN stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $89.99. The price of the stock has increased by 2.37% since.

Executive VP Lucian Boldea sold 1,000 shares of EMN stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $83.57. The price of the stock has increased by 10.23% since.

