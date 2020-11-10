First Eagle Investment Management, LLC Buys Boston Properties Inc, American Express Co, Douglas Emmett Inc, Sells Barrick Gold Corp, Franco-Nevada Corp, TechnipFMC PLC

New York, NY, based Investment company First Eagle Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Boston Properties Inc, American Express Co, Douglas Emmett Inc, Equity Residential, National Oilwell Varco Inc, sells Barrick Gold Corp, Franco-Nevada Corp, TechnipFMC PLC, Post Holdings Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Eagle Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, First Eagle Investment Management, LLC owns 101 stocks with a total value of $33.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: UNH, MDT, PEP, HD, ROST, ACN, BAX, CME, SPGI, RPM, SBUX, TEL, V, OTIS,
- Added Positions: BXP, AXP, DEI, EQR, NOV, FMX, CRM, EPD, GOOGL, NG, BTG, FB, ABEV, KL, CCU, TXN, XRAY, CL, EXPD, Y, BKNG, AGI,
- Reduced Positions: GOLD, WPM, FNV, MSFT, FTI, WY, MMM, XOM, SLB, BLL, RGLD, LIN, GD, DE, HALO, GLD, CMI, WFC, CHRW, AEM, SHW, UNP, AON, MLM, TRV, PM, FLS, USB, TDC, ICE, BRO,
- Sold Out: POST, LH, AZO, HPQ, KKR, FTDR, INVA, WYND, QSR, Z, BIIB, DVA, EFX, MYL, PGEN,
- Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 29,595,962 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 32,419,441 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
- Newmont Corp (NEM) - 19,435,538 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) - 10,604,148 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
- Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) - 12,601,350 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $350.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 88,276 shares as of . New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $113.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 229,292 shares as of . New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $140.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 145,497 shares as of . New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $273.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 43,907 shares as of . New Purchase: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Ross Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.17 and $97.13, with an estimated average price of $89.77. The stock is now traded at around $107.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 128,199 shares as of . New Purchase: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $101.87, with an estimated average price of $91.95. The stock is now traded at around $107.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 69,164 shares as of . Added: Boston Properties Inc (BXP)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Boston Properties Inc by 352.66%. The purchase prices were between $79 and $93.18, with an estimated average price of $87.35. The stock is now traded at around $90.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,479,794 shares as of . Added: American Express Co (AXP)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in American Express Co by 45.25%. The purchase prices were between $90.57 and $107.27, with an estimated average price of $98.42. The stock is now traded at around $116.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 4,316,239 shares as of . Added: Equity Residential (EQR)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Equity Residential by 80.47%. The purchase prices were between $50.51 and $60.83, with an estimated average price of $55.44. The stock is now traded at around $61.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 6,041,036 shares as of . Added: Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Douglas Emmett Inc by 16127.76%. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $29.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 5,484,982 shares as of . Added: National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc by 41.92%. The purchase prices were between $9.06 and $13.2, with an estimated average price of $11.71. The stock is now traded at around $10.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 33,695,069 shares as of . Added: Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV by 36.47%. The purchase prices were between $54.32 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $58.41. The stock is now traded at around $66.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,631,931 shares as of . Sold Out: Post Holdings Inc (POST)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Post Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $82.36 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $87.22. Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $167.03 and $201.3, with an estimated average price of $184.13. Sold Out: AutoZone Inc (AZO)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1107.76 and $1250.35, with an estimated average price of $1181.43. Sold Out: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in KKR & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $30.8 and $37.01, with an estimated average price of $34.93. Sold Out: HP Inc (HPQ)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $16.41 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.24. Sold Out: Frontdoor Inc (FTDR)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Frontdoor Inc. The sale prices were between $38.91 and $46.01, with an estimated average price of $42.68. Reduced: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 24.75%. The sale prices were between $26.13 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.46. The stock is now traded at around $26.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.83%. First Eagle Investment Management, LLC still held 29,683,377 shares as of . Reduced: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 26.38%. The sale prices were between $135.81 and $163.4, with an estimated average price of $148.35. The stock is now traded at around $138.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. First Eagle Investment Management, LLC still held 1,921,114 shares as of . Reduced: TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in TechnipFMC PLC by 80.56%. The sale prices were between $6.06 and $8.79, with an estimated average price of $7.55. The stock is now traded at around $7.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. First Eagle Investment Management, LLC still held 2,646,283 shares as of . Reduced: Ball Corp (BLL)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Ball Corp by 67.65%. The sale prices were between $69.47 and $84.67, with an estimated average price of $76.95. The stock is now traded at around $93.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. First Eagle Investment Management, LLC still held 300,000 shares as of . Reduced: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 46.33%. The sale prices were between $136.51 and $158.85, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $151.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. First Eagle Investment Management, LLC still held 250,450 shares as of . Reduced: Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO)
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc by 68.12%. The sale prices were between $25.74 and $29.63, with an estimated average price of $27.86. The stock is now traded at around $38.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. First Eagle Investment Management, LLC still held 483,800 shares as of .
