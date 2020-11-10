  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) SVP & CFO Christopher Stansbury Sold $505,260 of Shares

November 10, 2020 | About: ARW -0.67%

SVP & CFO of Arrow Electronics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher Stansbury (insider trades) sold 6,000 shares of ARW on 11/06/2020 at an average price of $84.21 a share. The total sale was $505,260.

Arrow Electronics Inc is a value-added distributor of electronic components, software, and data center infrastructure hardware. The company primarily sells semiconductors, software, storage, and servers to electronic equipment manufacturers and resellers. Arrow Electronics Inc has a market cap of $6.54 billion; its shares were traded at around $86.63 with a P/E ratio of 14.98 and P/S ratio of 0.25. Arrow Electronics Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 5.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Arrow Electronics Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • SVP & CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 6,000 shares of ARW stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $84.21. The price of the stock has increased by 2.87% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,400 shares of ARW stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $83.86. The price of the stock has increased by 3.3% since.
  • President, Global ECS Sean J Kerins sold 4,749 shares of ARW stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $81.18. The price of the stock has increased by 6.71% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ARW, click here

.

