Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Buys Microsoft Corp, The Toro Co, Texas Instruments Inc, Sells Xylem Inc, Brookfield Renewable Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp

Montreal, A8, based Investment company Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, The Toro Co, Texas Instruments Inc, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells Xylem Inc, Brookfield Renewable Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, IDEX Corp, Paychex Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owns 58 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: MSFT, TTC, TXN, CFR, AMZN, PFPT, PEP, MA, BLK, RY, GOOGL, EOG, FB, AAPL, DHR, ALLE, TJX, LIN, ATVI, BKNG, CME, GRP.U, BCE, EL, TU, TRI, CIGI, FTS, CNI, DSGX, SLF, ENB, SJR, NFLX, BAM, ABBV, BNS, BIIB, SHOP, BEP, TRP, AQN, TFII, BIP, PG,
- Reduced Positions: VAR, TD, ADBE, PSA, IBKR, CCI, DLR, QCOM,
- Sold Out: XYL, BEPC, XOM, IEX, PAYX,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with MSFT. Click here to check it out.
- MSFT 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of MSFT
- Peter Lynch Chart of MSFT
For the details of MONTRUSCO BOLTON INVESTMENTS INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/montrusco+bolton+investments+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MONTRUSCO BOLTON INVESTMENTS INC.
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 1,336,718 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.39%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 441,242 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.92%
- BCE Inc (BCE) - 1,883,984 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01%
- TELUS Corp (TU) - 4,036,270 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 210,632 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.81%
Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 35.92%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $212.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 441,242 shares as of .Added: The Toro Co (TTC)
Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. added to a holding in The Toro Co by 225.97%. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $85.51, with an estimated average price of $74.79. The stock is now traded at around $85.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 374,000 shares as of .Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 70.15%. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83. The stock is now traded at around $154.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 303,081 shares as of .Added: Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR)
Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. added to a holding in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc by 111.11%. The purchase prices were between $62.22 and $76.67, with an estimated average price of $70.15. The stock is now traded at around $82.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 506,715 shares as of .Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 29.78%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3058.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 20,346 shares as of .Added: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)
Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. added to a holding in Proofpoint Inc by 36.35%. The purchase prices were between $101.69 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $111.41. The stock is now traded at around $97.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 516,405 shares as of .Sold Out: Xylem Inc (XYL)
Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Xylem Inc. The sale prices were between $63.65 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $77.72.Sold Out: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)
Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The sale prices were between $40.72 and $58.6, with an estimated average price of $49.7.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.Sold Out: IDEX Corp (IEX)
Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. sold out a holding in IDEX Corp. The sale prices were between $155.84 and $186.52, with an estimated average price of $173.01.Sold Out: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $71.63 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $75.13.
Here is the complete portfolio of MONTRUSCO BOLTON INVESTMENTS INC.. Also check out:
1. MONTRUSCO BOLTON INVESTMENTS INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. MONTRUSCO BOLTON INVESTMENTS INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. MONTRUSCO BOLTON INVESTMENTS INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MONTRUSCO BOLTON INVESTMENTS INC. keeps buying