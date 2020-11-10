Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Buys Microsoft Corp, The Toro Co, Texas Instruments Inc, Sells Xylem Inc, Brookfield Renewable Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp

Montreal, A8, based Investment company Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, The Toro Co, Texas Instruments Inc, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells Xylem Inc, Brookfield Renewable Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, IDEX Corp, Paychex Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owns 58 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 1,336,718 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.39% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 441,242 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.92% BCE Inc (BCE) - 1,883,984 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01% TELUS Corp (TU) - 4,036,270 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 210,632 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.81%

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 35.92%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $212.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 441,242 shares as of .

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. added to a holding in The Toro Co by 225.97%. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $85.51, with an estimated average price of $74.79. The stock is now traded at around $85.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 374,000 shares as of .

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 70.15%. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83. The stock is now traded at around $154.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 303,081 shares as of .

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. added to a holding in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc by 111.11%. The purchase prices were between $62.22 and $76.67, with an estimated average price of $70.15. The stock is now traded at around $82.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 506,715 shares as of .

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 29.78%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3058.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 20,346 shares as of .

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. added to a holding in Proofpoint Inc by 36.35%. The purchase prices were between $101.69 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $111.41. The stock is now traded at around $97.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 516,405 shares as of .

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Xylem Inc. The sale prices were between $63.65 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $77.72.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The sale prices were between $40.72 and $58.6, with an estimated average price of $49.7.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. sold out a holding in IDEX Corp. The sale prices were between $155.84 and $186.52, with an estimated average price of $173.01.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $71.63 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $75.13.