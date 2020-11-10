MACRO Consulting Group Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Wells Fargo

Investment company MACRO Consulting Group (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, JPMorgan Chase, sells ISHARES TRUST, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Wells Fargo, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Abbott Laboratories during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MACRO Consulting Group. As of 2020Q3, MACRO Consulting Group owns 94 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU) - 811,210 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 112,626 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.81% ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 49,638 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98% ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 82,485 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.82% ISHARES TRUST (IJS) - 91,355 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 115.52%

MACRO Consulting Group initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 45,279 shares as of .

MACRO Consulting Group initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $57.71 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $58.44. The stock is now traded at around $57.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 76,701 shares as of .

MACRO Consulting Group initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $116.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 19,309 shares as of .

MACRO Consulting Group initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $19.21 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $20.76. The stock is now traded at around $19.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 41,820 shares as of .

MACRO Consulting Group initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $45.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,247 shares as of .

MACRO Consulting Group initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.87 and $235.36, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $267.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 865 shares as of .

MACRO Consulting Group added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 115.52%. The purchase prices were between $56.73 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $62.6. The stock is now traded at around $72.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 91,355 shares as of .

MACRO Consulting Group added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 101.51%. The purchase prices were between $63.57 and $72.44, with an estimated average price of $68.72. The stock is now traded at around $78.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 56,610 shares as of .

MACRO Consulting Group added to a holding in Corteva Inc by 472.54%. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $35.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 62,825 shares as of .

MACRO Consulting Group added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 26.31%. The purchase prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53. The stock is now traded at around $91.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 27,598 shares as of .

MACRO Consulting Group sold out a holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $30.02 and $41, with an estimated average price of $35.45.

MACRO Consulting Group sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.

MACRO Consulting Group sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $50.91 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.84.

MACRO Consulting Group sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $39.44 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $44.92.

MACRO Consulting Group sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.7 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $110.72.

MACRO Consulting Group sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59.

MACRO Consulting Group reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 91.77%. The sale prices were between $50.39 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.57. The stock is now traded at around $50.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.34%. MACRO Consulting Group still held 13,252 shares as of .

MACRO Consulting Group reduced to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 24.78%. The sale prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $110.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. MACRO Consulting Group still held 17,227 shares as of .

MACRO Consulting Group reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 44.15%. The sale prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3058.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. MACRO Consulting Group still held 148 shares as of .

MACRO Consulting Group reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 62.03%. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $116.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. MACRO Consulting Group still held 2,000 shares as of .

MACRO Consulting Group reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 38.02%. The sale prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $517.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. MACRO Consulting Group still held 657 shares as of .