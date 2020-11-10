Holderness Investments Co Buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells GLDMN SACHS ETF TR, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Welltower Inc

Greensboro, NC, based Investment company Holderness Investments Co (Current Portfolio) buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, 3M Co, sells GLDMN SACHS ETF TR, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Welltower Inc, Chevron Corp, First Citizens BancShares Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Holderness Investments Co. As of 2020Q3, Holderness Investments Co owns 175 stocks with a total value of $240 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,978 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.86% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 62,632 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 104,936 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.87% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHZ) - 130,914 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 122.51% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 98,640 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%

Holderness Investments Co initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $354.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 5,969 shares as of .

Holderness Investments Co initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $168.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 7,231 shares as of .

Holderness Investments Co initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $67.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 17,583 shares as of .

Holderness Investments Co initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $93.59 and $106.12, with an estimated average price of $101.25. The stock is now traded at around $113.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,817 shares as of .

Holderness Investments Co initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $130.21, with an estimated average price of $116.84. The stock is now traded at around $142.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,093 shares as of .

Holderness Investments Co initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.85 and $114.18, with an estimated average price of $107.55. The stock is now traded at around $127.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,322 shares as of .

Holderness Investments Co added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 122.51%. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $56.92, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 130,914 shares as of .

Holderness Investments Co added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 259.36%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 39,469 shares as of .

Holderness Investments Co added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 973.71%. The purchase prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2. The stock is now traded at around $87.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 30,182 shares as of .

Holderness Investments Co added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 42.29%. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $38.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 103,577 shares as of .

Holderness Investments Co added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 30.83%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $226.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,808 shares as of .

Holderness Investments Co added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 73.03%. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $70.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,202 shares as of .

Holderness Investments Co sold out a holding in GLDMN SACHS ETF TR. The sale prices were between $100.42 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $100.44.

Holderness Investments Co sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53.

Holderness Investments Co sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $49.2 and $61.12, with an estimated average price of $54.97.

Holderness Investments Co sold out a holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc. The sale prices were between $311.5 and $426.16, with an estimated average price of $386.12.

Holderness Investments Co sold out a holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $31.68 and $37.51, with an estimated average price of $34.89.

Holderness Investments Co sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.02 and $133.81, with an estimated average price of $133.34.

Holderness Investments Co reduced to a holding in Chevron Corp by 20.05%. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $81.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Holderness Investments Co still held 12,066 shares as of .