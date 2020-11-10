Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR

Investment company Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. owns 35 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPLG, XLB, XLC, IAU,

SPLG, XLB, XLC, IAU, Added Positions: GLD, VPL, VOO, IWM, VGK, VO, VCSH, EWY, VNQ, EWC, USCI, XLE,

GLD, VPL, VOO, IWM, VGK, VO, VCSH, EWY, VNQ, EWC, USCI, XLE, Reduced Positions: XLK, XLI, VCIT, VWO, QQQ, SPY, BND, TIP, ICLN, GDX,

XLK, XLI, VCIT, VWO, QQQ, SPY, BND, TIP, ICLN, GDX, Sold Out: XLY,

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 68,663 shares, 12.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 399,729 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VPL) - 233,560 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.74% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VGK) - 299,402 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 46,601 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38%

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $41.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 88,700 shares as of .

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $56.47 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $70.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 52,214 shares as of .

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $55.2 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $59.2. The stock is now traded at around $63.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 55,799 shares as of .

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,208 shares as of .

Ameraudi Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $129 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $141.44.