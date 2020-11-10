Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. Buys Coca-Cola Co, Amazon.com Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells Conagra Brands Inc, Apple Inc, MetLife Inc

Oxford, OH, based Investment company Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Coca-Cola Co, Amazon.com Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Emerson Electric Co, Fifth Third Bancorp, sells Conagra Brands Inc, Apple Inc, MetLife Inc, Wells Fargo, The Kroger Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. owns 85 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KO, AMZN, MKC, MDT, RY, VUG, PEBO, HON, XLE,

KO, AMZN, MKC, MDT, RY, VUG, PEBO, HON, XLE, Added Positions: IGSB, EMR, SPY, FITB, IEFA, CTBI, QQQ, EPD, CAH, GILD, PFE, IGIB, IEMG, GOOG,

IGSB, EMR, SPY, FITB, IEFA, CTBI, QQQ, EPD, CAH, GILD, PFE, IGIB, IEMG, GOOG, Reduced Positions: AAPL, PG, IJR, VZ, CVX, RDS.B, VBK, XOM, JNJ, T, VGK, BP, MXIM, EEM, DD, RSP, SDY, BRK.B, BAC, VOC,

AAPL, PG, IJR, VZ, CVX, RDS.B, VBK, XOM, JNJ, T, VGK, BP, MXIM, EEM, DD, RSP, SDY, BRK.B, BAC, VOC, Sold Out: CAG, MET, WFC, KR, LLY, GE,

ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 74,439 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 37,632 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.70% ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 133,379 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33% ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 130,567 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 49,193 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.9%

Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $53.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 31,336 shares as of .

Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3058.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 450 shares as of .

Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.5 and $209.78, with an estimated average price of $195.63. The stock is now traded at around $183.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,411 shares as of .

Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $113.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,140 shares as of .

Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $77.57, with an estimated average price of $71.86. The stock is now traded at around $76.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,190 shares as of .

Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $204.41 and $245.48, with an estimated average price of $221.4. The stock is now traded at around $234.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,023 shares as of .

Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 21.14%. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 116,829 shares as of .

Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 390.75%. The purchase prices were between $59.47 and $71.79, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $76.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 18,408 shares as of .

Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 279.44%. The purchase prices were between $17.39 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $26.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 45,335 shares as of .

Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $33.86 and $38.77, with an estimated average price of $36.61.

Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $35.39 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $37.94.

Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.

Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $32.02 and $36.6, with an estimated average price of $34.54.

Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85.

Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $5.95 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.53.