Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC Buys PROSHARES TRUST, BARCLAYS BANK PLC, SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, Sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, PROSHARES TRUST, ADVISORSHARES TRUS

Investment company Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PROSHARES TRUST, BARCLAYS BANK PLC, SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, PIMCO ETF TRUST, sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, PROSHARES TRUST, ADVISORSHARES TRUS, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, GLOBAL X FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $233 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SH, VXX, JPST, DUK, PFE, TSLA, FB, KMI, EFZ, NKE,
- Added Positions: TOTL, VTIP, MINT, GUNR, FIXD, STIP, GSY, AMZN, HBIO, EWU, JPM, MSFT, GOOGL, INTC,
- Reduced Positions: SCHO, HDGE, BSV, VUG, VEU, VBK, VBR, PSLV, QUAL, MGK, VIG, DGRO, T, IQLT, PHYS, VIGI, AAPL, SCHD, PG, VZ, SPY,
- Sold Out: DOG, SIL, SPTS, BSCL, PGX, STPZ, UBER, F, BGFV, GM,
For the details of Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pasadena+private+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 140,257 shares, 13.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.32%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 301,997 shares, 13.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
- VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU) - 522,073 shares, 11.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.64%
- Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 323,438 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%
- PROSHARES TRUST (SH) - 582,903 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $19.21 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $20.76. The stock is now traded at around $19.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.08%. The holding were 582,903 shares as of .New Purchase: BARCLAYS BANK PLC (VXX)
Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in BARCLAYS BANK PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.33 and $35.24, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $19.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 127,538 shares as of .New Purchase: JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST)
Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 19,330 shares as of .New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39. The stock is now traded at around $95.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,059 shares as of .New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $38.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,809 shares as of .New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $413.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 589 shares as of .Added: SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR (TOTL)
Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR by 71.93%. The purchase prices were between $49.21 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $49.57. The stock is now traded at around $49.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 138,897 shares as of .Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 59.09%. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $50.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 135,640 shares as of .Added: PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT)
Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 47.76%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 70,873 shares as of .Added: FLEXSHARES TRUST (GUNR)
Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in FLEXSHARES TRUST by 27.49%. The purchase prices were between $27.27 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $28.9. The stock is now traded at around $29.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 242,775 shares as of .Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 250.47%. The purchase prices were between $54.84 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $55.29. The stock is now traded at around $54.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 25,462 shares as of .Sold Out: PROSHARES TRUST (DOG)
Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $42 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.91.Sold Out: GLOBAL X FDS (SIL)
Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $36.22 and $51.53, with an estimated average price of $45.5.Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTS)
Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $30.69 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $30.71.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.31 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $21.37.Sold Out: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)
Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.18 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.66.Sold Out: PIMCO ETF TRUST (STPZ)
Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $53.18 and $54.24, with an estimated average price of $53.73.
Here is the complete portfolio of Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC. Also check out:
1. Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC keeps buying