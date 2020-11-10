Oakworth Capital, Inc. Buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, Vulcan Materials Co, FTI Consulting Inc, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Birmingham, AL, based Investment company Oakworth Capital, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, Vulcan Materials Co, FTI Consulting Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, ISHARES SILVER TST, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, CSX Corp, TJX Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oakworth Capital, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Oakworth Capital, Inc. owns 596 stocks with a total value of $617 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FCN, SLV, VYM, IEFA, RSP, PXF, IEMG, PBE, EXEL, JPST, LAKE, LAZ, FEP, SE, ACWX, PLTR, NKLA, UBER, JD, FXI, KXI, NOBL, PRFZ, TDIV, VYMI, RAD, AEE, AMT, APH, ADM, FIS, CTAS, MCF, DEO, EHC, MPW, FTV, STX, EDU, AWK, WHT2, NOW, KODK, WB, ATVI, YRD,

FCN, SLV, VYM, IEFA, RSP, PXF, IEMG, PBE, EXEL, JPST, LAKE, LAZ, FEP, SE, ACWX, PLTR, NKLA, UBER, JD, FXI, KXI, NOBL, PRFZ, TDIV, VYMI, RAD, AEE, AMT, APH, ADM, FIS, CTAS, MCF, DEO, EHC, MPW, FTV, STX, EDU, AWK, WHT2, NOW, KODK, WB, ATVI, YRD, Added Positions: VCSH, IWD, GLD, XLU, SPY, IWM, IYH, STZ, JPM, GL, XLP, VMC, GS, BRK.B, IVV, WRK, ES, ORCL, EEM, IWP, BABA, LUV, FB, TSLA, JNJ, XLF, AMGN, CCL, CAT, MINT, INTC, CARR, ZM, PFF, SQ, HLT, IQV, MGC, ZTS, XLE, SLB, PSX, XLV, MDT, T, ADBE, APD, ALXN, BIDU, BLK, CVS, CLX, DHR, GSK, HFC, MMC, SPGI, CHTR, NVS, PHG, PXD, LIN, RSG, ROK, ROST, CRM, CB, TXN, VFC, KYN, BX,

VCSH, IWD, GLD, XLU, SPY, IWM, IYH, STZ, JPM, GL, XLP, VMC, GS, BRK.B, IVV, WRK, ES, ORCL, EEM, IWP, BABA, LUV, FB, TSLA, JNJ, XLF, AMGN, CCL, CAT, MINT, INTC, CARR, ZM, PFF, SQ, HLT, IQV, MGC, ZTS, XLE, SLB, PSX, XLV, MDT, T, ADBE, APD, ALXN, BIDU, BLK, CVS, CLX, DHR, GSK, HFC, MMC, SPGI, CHTR, NVS, PHG, PXD, LIN, RSG, ROK, ROST, CRM, CB, TXN, VFC, KYN, BX, Reduced Positions: AAPL, IWF, VUG, XLK, UNH, TJX, BAC, CSX, MSFT, NSC, GILD, CME, ADI, WFC, BA, HON, EFA, IEF, AEP, NKE, RTX, COP, CMCSA, CL, SHM, PYPL, FANG, LYB, WDR, TEL, DAL, RDS.B, ET, SRE, EBAY, WEC, BHF, REZI, BIV, BSV, IGSB, EMB, IAU, IBB, IJK, IWN, IWS, IYE, LQD, PZA, SHY, VNQ, D, HAL, GOOGL, GE, GD, FITB, EPD, ECL, ETN, HBAN, DRI, CTSH, BP, TFC, AMAT, NLY, MO, WAB, INTU, SJM, MDLZ, LMT, MSM, PRA, PRU, DGX, RDS.A, ACN, TRV, SYY, TM, UPS, VZ,

AAPL, IWF, VUG, XLK, UNH, TJX, BAC, CSX, MSFT, NSC, GILD, CME, ADI, WFC, BA, HON, EFA, IEF, AEP, NKE, RTX, COP, CMCSA, CL, SHM, PYPL, FANG, LYB, WDR, TEL, DAL, RDS.B, ET, SRE, EBAY, WEC, BHF, REZI, BIV, BSV, IGSB, EMB, IAU, IBB, IJK, IWN, IWS, IYE, LQD, PZA, SHY, VNQ, D, HAL, GOOGL, GE, GD, FITB, EPD, ECL, ETN, HBAN, DRI, CTSH, BP, TFC, AMAT, NLY, MO, WAB, INTU, SJM, MDLZ, LMT, MSM, PRA, PRU, DGX, RDS.A, ACN, TRV, SYY, TM, UPS, VZ, Sold Out: VGIT, VBK, GOLD, VBR, O, IWB, VMBS, IYR, PGX, RYT, SJNK, STIP, TIP, TLT, USLV, VCIT, VGLT, BCE, IEI, GOVT, IGIB, BLV, SDC, LOGM, WMB, VRTX, UL, NEBLQ, KIM, IRM, EQR, DLR,

ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 426,443 shares, 15.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46% ISHARES TRUST (IWD) - 541,573 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.93% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 622,077 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.81% ISHARES TRUST (OEF) - 277,949 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% ISHARES TRUST (IWR) - 622,864 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%

Oakworth Capital, Inc. initiated holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.9 and $122.37, with an estimated average price of $113.7. The stock is now traded at around $101.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,214 shares as of .

Oakworth Capital, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,864 shares as of .

Oakworth Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Lazard Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.37 and $34.6, with an estimated average price of $30.79. The stock is now traded at around $36.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

Oakworth Capital, Inc. initiated holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 772 shares as of .

Oakworth Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology Genome ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.82 and $62.86, with an estimated average price of $58.69. The stock is now traded at around $61.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 611 shares as of .

Oakworth Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.66 and $37.58, with an estimated average price of $36.22. The stock is now traded at around $39.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,397 shares as of .

Oakworth Capital, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 77.83%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $176.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 63,113 shares as of .

Oakworth Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Vulcan Materials Co by 64.63%. The purchase prices were between $115.96 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $139.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,333 shares as of .

Oakworth Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 627.22%. The purchase prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $214.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,149 shares as of .

Oakworth Capital, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 120.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87. The stock is now traded at around $48.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of .

Oakworth Capital, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 839.13%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 432 shares as of .

Oakworth Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Eversource Energy by 26.47%. The purchase prices were between $78.02 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $93.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,911 shares as of .

Oakworth Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $70.54.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $197.81 and $223.21, with an estimated average price of $211.1.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $56.83 and $65.81, with an estimated average price of $61.07.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $26.13 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.46.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $102.46 and $117.9, with an estimated average price of $112.05.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $139.19 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $149.76.