  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Oakworth Capital, Inc. Buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, Vulcan Materials Co, FTI Consulting Inc, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

November 10, 2020 | About: GLD +0.56% VMC +1.73% GS -0.52% EEM -0.69% MINT +0.02% ES -0.25% FCN -0.72% SLV +0.47% LAZ -1.47% JPST +0.04% PBE +0.09% PXF +2.17% VG -1.81%

Birmingham, AL, based Investment company Oakworth Capital, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, Vulcan Materials Co, FTI Consulting Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, ISHARES SILVER TST, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, CSX Corp, TJX Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oakworth Capital, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Oakworth Capital, Inc. owns 596 stocks with a total value of $617 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Oakworth Capital, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oakworth+capital%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Oakworth Capital, Inc.
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 426,443 shares, 15.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IWD) - 541,573 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.93%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 622,077 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.81%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (OEF) - 277,949 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IWR) - 622,864 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
New Purchase: FTI Consulting Inc (FCN)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. initiated holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.9 and $122.37, with an estimated average price of $113.7. The stock is now traded at around $101.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,214 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES SILVER TST (SLV)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,864 shares as of .

New Purchase: Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Lazard Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.37 and $34.6, with an estimated average price of $30.79. The stock is now traded at around $36.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. initiated holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 772 shares as of .

New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology Genome ETF (PBE)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology Genome ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.82 and $62.86, with an estimated average price of $58.69. The stock is now traded at around $61.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 611 shares as of .

New Purchase: Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.66 and $37.58, with an estimated average price of $36.22. The stock is now traded at around $39.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,397 shares as of .

Added: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 77.83%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $176.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 63,113 shares as of .

Added: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Vulcan Materials Co by 64.63%. The purchase prices were between $115.96 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $139.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,333 shares as of .

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 627.22%. The purchase prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $214.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,149 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (EEM)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 120.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87. The stock is now traded at around $48.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of .

Added: PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 839.13%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 432 shares as of .

Added: Eversource Energy (ES)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Eversource Energy by 26.47%. The purchase prices were between $78.02 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $93.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,911 shares as of .

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $70.54.

Sold Out: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VBK)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $197.81 and $223.21, with an estimated average price of $211.1.

Sold Out: Realty Income Corp (O)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $56.83 and $65.81, with an estimated average price of $61.07.

Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $26.13 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.46.

Sold Out: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VBR)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $102.46 and $117.9, with an estimated average price of $112.05.

Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $139.19 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $149.76.



Here is the complete portfolio of Oakworth Capital, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Oakworth Capital, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Oakworth Capital, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Oakworth Capital, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Oakworth Capital, Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)