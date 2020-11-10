Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc Buys A.O. Smith Corp, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells ANGI Homeservices Inc, Apple Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

Plymouth, MI, based Investment company Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc (Current Portfolio) buys A.O. Smith Corp, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Procter & Gamble Co, Qualcomm Inc, sells ANGI Homeservices Inc, Apple Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2020Q3, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc owns 126 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AOS, BSV, PG, QCOM,
- Added Positions: VVV,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL,
- Sold Out: ANGI, XOM, DAL, ABBV,
- Visa Inc (V) - 408,184 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio.
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 483,650 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio.
- Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 540,232 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio.
- Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 693,860 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) - 518,350 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio.
Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.3 and $53.73, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $55.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 91,966 shares as of .New Purchase: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV)
Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 30,900 shares as of .New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $141.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,964 shares as of .New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $139.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of .Sold Out: ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI)
Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in ANGI Homeservices Inc. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $16.53, with an estimated average price of $13.76.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $24.94 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $28.86.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.
