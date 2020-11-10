  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc Buys A.O. Smith Corp, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells ANGI Homeservices Inc, Apple Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

November 10, 2020 | About: AOS +3.46% BSV -0.02% QCOM -0.93% PG +1.44% ANGI +4.01% DAL +0.12% ABBV +3.29% XOM +0.62%

Plymouth, MI, based Investment company Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc (Current Portfolio) buys A.O. Smith Corp, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Procter & Gamble Co, Qualcomm Inc, sells ANGI Homeservices Inc, Apple Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2020Q3, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc owns 126 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SCHWARTZ INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/schwartz+investment+counsel+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SCHWARTZ INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC
  1. Visa Inc (V) - 408,184 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio.
  2. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 483,650 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio.
  3. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 540,232 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio.
  4. Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 693,860 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio.
  5. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) - 518,350 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: A.O. Smith Corp (AOS)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.3 and $53.73, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $55.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 91,966 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 30,900 shares as of .

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $141.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,964 shares as of .

New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $139.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of .

Sold Out: ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in ANGI Homeservices Inc. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $16.53, with an estimated average price of $13.76.

Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $24.94 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $28.86.

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of SCHWARTZ INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC. Also check out:

