Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Amgen Inc, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp

Investment company Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Amgen Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust, sells Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stordahl Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. owns 38 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AMZN, AMGN, DHI,

AMZN, AMGN, DHI, Added Positions: SHY, BND, VOOV, STIP, VCSH, VMO, NAD, IVE, VEA, SCHZ,

SHY, BND, VOOV, STIP, VCSH, VMO, NAD, IVE, VEA, SCHZ, Reduced Positions: VOOG, SPY, IVW, VIOO, SCHA, SCHX, MSFT, AGG, IWO, EEM, IEF,

VOOG, SPY, IVW, VIOO, SCHA, SCHX, MSFT, AGG, IWO, EEM, IEF, Sold Out: XOM,

For the details of Stordahl Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stordahl+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 150,909 shares, 26.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 300,559 shares, 15.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70% VANGUARD ADMIRAL F (VOOV) - 208,213 shares, 12.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29% ISHARES TRUST (STIP) - 122,699 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55% VANGUARD ADMIRAL F (VOOG) - 50,746 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.47%

Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3058.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 66 shares as of .

Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $69.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,683 shares as of .

Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91. The stock is now traded at around $243.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 843 shares as of .

Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 106.09%. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 40,909 shares as of .

Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 38.14%. The purchase prices were between $11.81 and $12.71, with an estimated average price of $12.32. The stock is now traded at around $12.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,708 shares as of .

Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.