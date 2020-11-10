  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC Buys JANUS DETROIT STR, Triton International, ISHARES TRUST, Sells FIRST TRUST EXCH 2, Cincinnati Bell Inc, FIRST TRUST EXCH 2

November 10, 2020 | About: AGG -0.11% IAGG +0.05% IXUS +0.41% NR +4.5% VNLA -0.03% TRTN +4.85% TIP +0.18% ARKW -3.8% SQ -5.36% IVW -1.02% FXZ +1.89% CBB +0.56%

Investment company Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JANUS DETROIT STR, Triton International, ISHARES TRUST, ARK ETF TR, Square Inc, sells FIRST TRUST EXCH 2, Cincinnati Bell Inc, FIRST TRUST EXCH 2, RLJ Lodging Trust, General American Investors Company Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC owns 146 stocks with a total value of $102 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quad-cities+investment+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 103,695 shares, 11.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.60%
  2. FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FPE) - 284,109 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,117 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.34%
  4. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 51,333 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.93%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,057 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.50%
New Purchase: JANUS DETROIT STR (VNLA)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in JANUS DETROIT STR. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 26,863 shares as of .

New Purchase: Triton International Ltd (TRTN)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Triton International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $41.15, with an estimated average price of $34.17. The stock is now traded at around $40.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 14,461 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (TIP)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $124.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 3,655 shares as of .

New Purchase: ARK ETF TR (ARKW)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $115.45, with an estimated average price of $101.19. The stock is now traded at around $114.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,087 shares as of .

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $176.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IVW)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48. The stock is now traded at around $60.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 923 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 25.24%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,495 shares as of .

Added: iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 32.45%. The purchase prices were between $55.37 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $55.66. The stock is now traded at around $55.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,812 shares as of .

Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 25.42%. The purchase prices were between $54.89 and $60.22, with an estimated average price of $58.23. The stock is now traded at around $62.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,664 shares as of .

Added: Newpark Resources Inc (NR)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Newpark Resources Inc by 29.17%. The purchase prices were between $1.05 and $2.19, with an estimated average price of $1.84. The stock is now traded at around $1.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 (FXZ)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH 2. The sale prices were between $33.47 and $40.06, with an estimated average price of $37.06.

Sold Out: Cincinnati Bell Inc (CBBPB.PFD)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Cincinnati Bell Inc. The sale prices were between $46.37 and $49.2, with an estimated average price of $47.96.

Sold Out: RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJPA.PFD)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The sale prices were between $21.51 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $23.1.

Sold Out: FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 (FXO)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH 2. The sale prices were between $23.73 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $25.8.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

Sold Out: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Quad-Cities Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $33.75 and $43.33, with an estimated average price of $39.61.



