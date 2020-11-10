SFE Investment Counsel Buys Pinnacle West Capital Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Cummins Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, New Relic Inc

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company SFE Investment Counsel (Current Portfolio) buys Pinnacle West Capital Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc, JPMorgan Chase, VMware Inc, U.S. Bancorp, sells Cummins Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, New Relic Inc, Workday Inc, Brookfield Renewable Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SFE Investment Counsel. As of 2020Q3, SFE Investment Counsel owns 97 stocks with a total value of $223 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PNW, VMW, EIX, VREX, IBM, HD, V,

PNW, VMW, EIX, VREX, IBM, HD, V, Added Positions: LHX, JPM, USB, BMY, INTC, LUMN, OKE, ABBV, BSCM, MSB, BSCL, PFE, CLF, J, KMI, SBUX, HON, PI, BEAT, LT1B, CSCO, CVS, ISRG, BX, BRK.B, SYY, FB, NOC, ELAN, CL, MMM, PSA, D,

LHX, JPM, USB, BMY, INTC, LUMN, OKE, ABBV, BSCM, MSB, BSCL, PFE, CLF, J, KMI, SBUX, HON, PI, BEAT, LT1B, CSCO, CVS, ISRG, BX, BRK.B, SYY, FB, NOC, ELAN, CL, MMM, PSA, D, Reduced Positions: CMI, AAPL, VAR, NEWR, LOW, THO, AMZN, WY, WDAY, NVDA, QCOM, FRC, TTWO, FDX, FSLR, NEE, GOOGL, BA, ABT, PANW, COST, PYPL, BSJL, BDX, JNJ, SQ, CVX, GOOG, TTEK, DCI, HASI, OMCL, MSFT, TNC, LH, ETN, AWK, EWBC, AMAT, GLW, VZ, MCHP, SHW, STM,

CMI, AAPL, VAR, NEWR, LOW, THO, AMZN, WY, WDAY, NVDA, QCOM, FRC, TTWO, FDX, FSLR, NEE, GOOGL, BA, ABT, PANW, COST, PYPL, BSJL, BDX, JNJ, SQ, CVX, GOOG, TTEK, DCI, HASI, OMCL, MSFT, TNC, LH, ETN, AWK, EWBC, AMAT, GLW, VZ, MCHP, SHW, STM, Sold Out: BEPC, KBE, WFC, COP, SPH,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,821 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.75% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 79,436 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.1% Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) - 1,334,249 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 47,704 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.81% Mesabi Trust (MSB) - 338,453 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.59%

SFE Investment Counsel initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.43 and $83.08, with an estimated average price of $76.51. The stock is now traded at around $90.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 22,910 shares as of .

SFE Investment Counsel initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.48 and $153.1, with an estimated average price of $142.09. The stock is now traded at around $140.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 11,030 shares as of .

SFE Investment Counsel initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $49.3 and $56.71, with an estimated average price of $53.25. The stock is now traded at around $62.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 22,795 shares as of .

SFE Investment Counsel initiated holding in Varex Imaging Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.51 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $13.65. The stock is now traded at around $15.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 70,025 shares as of .

SFE Investment Counsel initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08. The stock is now traded at around $117.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,832 shares as of .

SFE Investment Counsel initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $274.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 803 shares as of .

SFE Investment Counsel added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 178.48%. The purchase prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $189.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 15,283 shares as of .

SFE Investment Counsel added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 35.81%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $116.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 64,172 shares as of .

SFE Investment Counsel added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 80.50%. The purchase prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $43.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 95,944 shares as of .

SFE Investment Counsel added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 31.41%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $64.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 86,835 shares as of .

SFE Investment Counsel added to a holding in Intel Corp by 51.58%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $46.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 61,191 shares as of .

SFE Investment Counsel added to a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc by 317.56%. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $11.42, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $9.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 129,129 shares as of .

SFE Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The sale prices were between $40.72 and $58.6, with an estimated average price of $49.7.

SFE Investment Counsel sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $28.16 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $30.86.

SFE Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.

SFE Investment Counsel sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

SFE Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Suburban Propane Partners LP. The sale prices were between $12.58 and $16.28, with an estimated average price of $13.71.