Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC Buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Sells Intel Corp, Apple Inc, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc

Investment company Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, sells Intel Corp, Apple Inc, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, Alteryx Inc, AXT Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC owns 45 stocks with a total value of $100 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SCHG, SCHM, SCHV, SCHB, SCHA, QQQ, SCHD, ETN, IWD, BOTZ, XLF, SCHX, XLK, APTV, ITA, KRE, XSD, TIP, VYM,
- Added Positions: GS, AMD, V, NKE, JPM, BRK.B,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, AXTI, HLIT, AMZN, GOOG, MSFT, BX, FB, QRVO, NVDA, VLGEA, QCOM, AVGO, RPM, HD, T, XLNX, COST,
- Sold Out: INTC, BJ, AYX, AXP, HBAN, RYAM, USB, KKR, APO, JNJ, SBUX, NFLX, ABBV, BTAI, BDX, AVAV, IIVI, TRHC, CAT, ABT, GROW, KOPN, KFFB, GE, RFP, ALRN, MGEN, EVFM, CLRB, IPI, HOTH, AYTU, RAIL, ZDGE, ZSAN, OGEN,
These are the top 5 holdings of Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,087 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.74%
- Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 39,808 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.56%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,567 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.95%
- Village Super Market Inc (VLGEA) - 180,621 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHG) - 36,380 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $102.83 and $123.12, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $119.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 36,380 shares as of .New Purchase: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHM)
Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $51.99 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $55.55. The stock is now traded at around $62.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 60,572 shares as of .New Purchase: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHV)
Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $49.44 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $52.46. The stock is now traded at around $56.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 60,275 shares as of .New Purchase: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHB)
Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $73.86 and $85.03, with an estimated average price of $78.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 32,132 shares as of .New Purchase: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHA)
Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $64.18 and $72.76, with an estimated average price of $68.82. The stock is now traded at around $78.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 37,359 shares as of .New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $285.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 8,554 shares as of .Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 338.06%. The purchase prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $214.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 5,410 shares as of .Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.Sold Out: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)
Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.93 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $41.28.Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)
Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $105.71 and $181.98, with an estimated average price of $136.35.Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)
Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $90.57 and $107.27, with an estimated average price of $98.42.Sold Out: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $8.06 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $9.31.Sold Out: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM)
Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $2.61 and $4.64, with an estimated average price of $3.22.
