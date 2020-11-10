  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC Buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Sells Intel Corp, Apple Inc, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc

November 10, 2020 | About: GS -0.52% SCHG -1.74% SCHM +0.43% SCHV +0.82% SCHB -0.19% SCHA +1.05% QQQ -1.49% INTC +0.43% BJ +5.36% AYX -4.23% AXP -0.96% HB +0%

Investment company Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, sells Intel Corp, Apple Inc, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, Alteryx Inc, AXT Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC owns 45 stocks with a total value of $100 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/game+plan+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,087 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.74%
  2. Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 39,808 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.56%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,567 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.95%
  4. Village Super Market Inc (VLGEA) - 180,621 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43%
  5. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHG) - 36,380 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHG)

Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $102.83 and $123.12, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $119.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 36,380 shares as of .

New Purchase: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHM)

Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $51.99 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $55.55. The stock is now traded at around $62.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 60,572 shares as of .

New Purchase: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHV)

Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $49.44 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $52.46. The stock is now traded at around $56.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 60,275 shares as of .

New Purchase: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHB)

Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $73.86 and $85.03, with an estimated average price of $78.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 32,132 shares as of .

New Purchase: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHA)

Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $64.18 and $72.76, with an estimated average price of $68.82. The stock is now traded at around $78.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 37,359 shares as of .

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $285.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 8,554 shares as of .

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 338.06%. The purchase prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $214.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 5,410 shares as of .

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

Sold Out: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)

Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.93 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $41.28.

Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)

Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $105.71 and $181.98, with an estimated average price of $136.35.

Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)

Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $90.57 and $107.27, with an estimated average price of $98.42.

Sold Out: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $8.06 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $9.31.

Sold Out: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM)

Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $2.61 and $4.64, with an estimated average price of $3.22.



Here is the complete portfolio of Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)