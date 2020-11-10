  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co Buys JANUS DETROIT STR, Sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Cloudflare Inc

November 10, 2020 | About: VNLA -0.03% NET -6.43%

Austin, TX, based Investment company Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys JANUS DETROIT STR, sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Cloudflare Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. As of 2020Q3, Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co owns 4 stocks with a total value of $403 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TEXAS TREASURY SAFEKEEPING TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/texas+treasury+safekeeping+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TEXAS TREASURY SAFEKEEPING TRUST CO
  1. PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT) - 1,034,348 shares, 26.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.25%
  2. iShares Short Maturity Bond (NEAR) - 2,031,430 shares, 25.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
  3. JANUS DETROIT STR (VNLA) - 2,011,000 shares, 25.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 1,179,843 shares, 23.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.44%
  5. Cloudflare Inc (NET) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: JANUS DETROIT STR (VNLA)

Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co initiated holding in JANUS DETROIT STR. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.15%. The holding were 2,011,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $32.94 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $38.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of TEXAS TREASURY SAFEKEEPING TRUST CO. Also check out:

