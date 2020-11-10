Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co Buys JANUS DETROIT STR, Sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Cloudflare Inc

Austin, TX, based Investment company Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys JANUS DETROIT STR, sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Cloudflare Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. As of 2020Q3, Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co owns 4 stocks with a total value of $403 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VNLA,

VNLA, Reduced Positions: ACWI, MINT,

ACWI, MINT, Sold Out: NET,

PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT) - 1,034,348 shares, 26.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.25% iShares Short Maturity Bond (NEAR) - 2,031,430 shares, 25.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% JANUS DETROIT STR (VNLA) - 2,011,000 shares, 25.15% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 1,179,843 shares, 23.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.44% Cloudflare Inc (NET) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co initiated holding in JANUS DETROIT STR. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.15%. The holding were 2,011,000 shares as of .

Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $32.94 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $38.2.