Shayne & Co., Llc Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Wells Fargo, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Sells VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Daily Journal Corp

Nashville, TN, based Investment company Shayne & Co., Llc (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Wells Fargo, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Duke Energy Corp, sells VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Daily Journal Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shayne & Co., Llc. As of 2020Q3, Shayne & Co., Llc owns 32 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VBR, BK, DUK,

VBR, BK, DUK, Added Positions: WFC, EWP,

WFC, EWP, Reduced Positions: DJCO, MSFT, ORCL, GS, RTX, ADP, WMT, CARR, OTIS,

DJCO, MSFT, ORCL, GS, RTX, ADP, WMT, CARR, OTIS, Sold Out: VFH,

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 282,621 shares, 44.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% Sysco Corp (SYY) - 353,284 shares, 16.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 115,228 shares, 14.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 39 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. American Express Co (AXP) - 45,724 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%

Shayne & Co., Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $102.46 and $117.9, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $129.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 10,423 shares as of .

Shayne & Co., Llc initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.14 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $36.45. The stock is now traded at around $38.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,042 shares as of .

Shayne & Co., Llc initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39. The stock is now traded at around $95.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of .

Shayne & Co., Llc added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 43.57%. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $24.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 66,904 shares as of .

Shayne & Co., Llc sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $55.49 and $62.22, with an estimated average price of $59.45.