Shayne & Co., Llc Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Wells Fargo, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Sells VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Daily Journal Corp

Nashville, TN, based Investment company Shayne & Co., Llc (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Wells Fargo, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Duke Energy Corp, sells VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Daily Journal Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shayne & Co., Llc. As of 2020Q3, Shayne & Co., Llc owns 32 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VBR, BK, DUK,
- Added Positions: WFC, EWP,
- Reduced Positions: DJCO, MSFT, ORCL, GS, RTX, ADP, WMT, CARR, OTIS,
- Sold Out: VFH,
For the details of SHAYNE & CO., LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shayne+%26+co.%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 282,621 shares, 44.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
- Sysco Corp (SYY) - 353,284 shares, 16.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 115,228 shares, 14.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 39 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio.
- American Express Co (AXP) - 45,724 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
Shayne & Co., Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $102.46 and $117.9, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $129.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 10,423 shares as of .New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Shayne & Co., Llc initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.14 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $36.45. The stock is now traded at around $38.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,042 shares as of .New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Shayne & Co., Llc initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39. The stock is now traded at around $95.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of .Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Shayne & Co., Llc added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 43.57%. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $24.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 66,904 shares as of .Sold Out: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VFH)
Shayne & Co., Llc sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $55.49 and $62.22, with an estimated average price of $59.45.
Here is the complete portfolio of SHAYNE & CO., LLC. Also check out:
