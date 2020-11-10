Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC Buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Apple Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Sells VANGUARD INTL EQUI, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Microsoft Corp

Investment company Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Apple Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, AT&T Inc, sells VANGUARD INTL EQUI, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Microsoft Corp, VANGUARD WORLD FD, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC owns 116 stocks with a total value of $308 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LECO, ORCL, TSLA, LOW, UBER, AMGN, SAM, CAT, WELL, TGT, DNP, F,

LECO, ORCL, TSLA, LOW, UBER, AMGN, SAM, CAT, WELL, TGT, DNP, F, Added Positions: SCHX, VEA, AAPL, VWO, JPM, T, FE, BAC, PFE, FB, VOE, HBAN, FNB, SBUX, WMT, GM, BA,

SCHX, VEA, AAPL, VWO, JPM, T, FE, BAC, PFE, FB, VOE, HBAN, FNB, SBUX, WMT, GM, BA, Reduced Positions: IVV, SCHA, VB, VEU, VUG, MSFT, VTV, MGC, AGG, BSV, BNDX, VO, SPYV, LLY, VMBS, SCZ, BIV, BLV, JNJ, VTI, VOO, IEMG, IJR, VIG, DSL, RTX, CHY, MRK, XOM, MMM, V, AMZN, BRK.B, FIS, BND, CVX, D, NEE, CHI, DIS, VZ, GE, IBM, VNQ, QUAL, VXUS, VOT, VYM, PM, SHW, PG, PEP, MCD, LMT, INTC, HD, GOOGL, KO, GOOG, CMCSA, DUK, ETN, ENB, LYG, NKE, MA, ABBV, IYW,

IVV, SCHA, VB, VEU, VUG, MSFT, VTV, MGC, AGG, BSV, BNDX, VO, SPYV, LLY, VMBS, SCZ, BIV, BLV, JNJ, VTI, VOO, IEMG, IJR, VIG, DSL, RTX, CHY, MRK, XOM, MMM, V, AMZN, BRK.B, FIS, BND, CVX, D, NEE, CHI, DIS, VZ, GE, IBM, VNQ, QUAL, VXUS, VOT, VYM, PM, SHW, PG, PEP, MCD, LMT, INTC, HD, GOOGL, KO, GOOG, CMCSA, DUK, ETN, ENB, LYG, NKE, MA, ABBV, IYW, Sold Out: DSI, LAMR, IJH, SHY, TFC, KMB, SO, UNH, SDY,

ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 164,134 shares, 17.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.51% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VB) - 196,354 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.35% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHA) - 389,483 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.83% ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 408,025 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 527,298 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.53%

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.51 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $92.1. The stock is now traded at around $111.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,790 shares as of .

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78. The stock is now traded at around $56.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,714 shares as of .

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $413.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 678 shares as of .

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $47.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,388 shares as of .

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $156.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,398 shares as of .

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $171.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,367 shares as of .

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 115.48%. The purchase prices were between $74.51 and $86.05, with an estimated average price of $79.68. The stock is now traded at around $85.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 226,333 shares as of .

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 29.96%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $116.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 33,806 shares as of .

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 84.41%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $116.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 15,623 shares as of .

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 49.15%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 29,785 shares as of .

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 123.93%. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $29.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,211 shares as of .

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $118.35 and $136.15, with an estimated average price of $125.88.

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The sale prices were between $61.98 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $66.43.

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16.

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53.

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $51.56 and $55.78, with an estimated average price of $53.42.

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $88.24 and $98.33, with an estimated average price of $94.3.