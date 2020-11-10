  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC Buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Apple Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Sells VANGUARD INTL EQUI, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Microsoft Corp

November 10, 2020 | About: SCHX -0.43% AAPL +0.52% JPM -0.87% T +1.33% FE -1.08% LECO +2.77% ORCL -0.62% TSLA -2.27% UBER -1.45% LOW +1.39% CAT +0.92% DSI -0.62%

Investment company Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Apple Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, AT&T Inc, sells VANGUARD INTL EQUI, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Microsoft Corp, VANGUARD WORLD FD, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC owns 116 stocks with a total value of $308 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aurum+wealth+management+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 164,134 shares, 17.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.51%
  2. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VB) - 196,354 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.35%
  3. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHA) - 389,483 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.83%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 408,025 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
  5. VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 527,298 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.53%
New Purchase: Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO)

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.51 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $92.1. The stock is now traded at around $111.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,790 shares as of .

New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78. The stock is now traded at around $56.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,714 shares as of .

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $413.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 678 shares as of .

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $47.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,388 shares as of .

New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $156.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,398 shares as of .

New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $171.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,367 shares as of .

Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX)

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 115.48%. The purchase prices were between $74.51 and $86.05, with an estimated average price of $79.68. The stock is now traded at around $85.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 226,333 shares as of .

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 29.96%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $116.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 33,806 shares as of .

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 84.41%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $116.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 15,623 shares as of .

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 49.15%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 29,785 shares as of .

Added: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 123.93%. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $29.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,211 shares as of .

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (DSI)

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $118.35 and $136.15, with an estimated average price of $125.88.

Sold Out: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The sale prices were between $61.98 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $66.43.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IJH)

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53.

Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $51.56 and $55.78, with an estimated average price of $53.42.

Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SDY)

Aurum Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $88.24 and $98.33, with an estimated average price of $94.3.



