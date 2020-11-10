Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. Buys Olin Corp, MDU Resources Group Inc, Portland General Electric Co, Sells National General Holdings Corp, Tech Data Corp, Helen Of Troy

San Mateo, CA, based Investment company Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Olin Corp, MDU Resources Group Inc, Portland General Electric Co, The Hanover Insurance Group Inc, EMCOR Group Inc, sells National General Holdings Corp, Tech Data Corp, Helen Of Troy, Glatfelter Corp, K12 Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. owns 507 stocks with a total value of $7.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: OLN, MDU, THG, MTH, GLN, HRB, EBS, ATGE, STC, APPS, PY9, PRIM, SAIL, KTB, HUBG, TENB, RH, AZDA, HBI, SCL, EVH, GMED, LPSN, KW, URBN, FEYE, CALX, UCTT, CTD, FTNT, TER, 15R, GRWG, BGFV, FRGI, DLTH, GRPN, TRUE, LMAT, SRDX, BXC, MGI, EXTR, GHL, WFC, DMTK, FRTA, FLXS, FFIV, LECO, NVR, EV, SPXC, AVY, VB,

POR, EME, FNB, KEY, JBL, FHB, TCF, JCOM, SNX, SANM, BOH, SEM, FHI, NTGR, RCII, CORE, ISBC, DOOR, FMBI, BCO, FHN, SFNC, PRI, AMKR, AGO, PRDO, KRG, SWX, PEB, HOPE, PRGS, WPX, BXS, FCN, BRX, SYNH, VIVO, WCC, MUSA, SAIC, BLD, PRSP, LNT, DOX, UHAL, AME, CSGS, CBSH, INGR, DCI, RE, THFF, HSIC, JCI, KSU, LH, LYV, MTB, MKL, NWL, ORLY, PNW, PSA, RMBS, RSG, WRK, SHW, SPG, SNA, WPC, GRA, WAFD, WAT, WOR, VRSK, ALSN, SUPN, ARMK, SYF, LSXMK, HWM, IWN, AAP, AEIS, ALK, AMZN, AMGN, CMS, KMX, CRI, CNC, LNG, XRAY, DAR, DLTR, EWBC, EIX, EXEL, FMNB, PACW, HUN, SJM, LBAI, LANC, MCY, MSFT, NAV, ORI, OSK, PGC, PXD, POWI, STL, QDEL, ROP, ROST, AAXN, GL, UHS, WAL, WHR, CSII, EVR, AIMC, CLR, HI, DG, VPG, GDOT, NLSN, FB, BERY, MODN, VOYA, HDS, FIVN, OEC, NVRO, STOR, BOX, LILAK, NTRA, LOB, BNED, RMR, VRRM, AVYA, GH, SCPL, GO, ARNC, IWO, Reduced Positions: HELE, LRN, JRVR, MMS, AMED, RYN, TPH, FIX, HZNP, BLDR, CE, CLH, XEC, MNR, QRTEA, STAY, HWC, HLNE, SONO, SRPT, MDRX, GPK, IIVI, LKFN, TREX, GNRC, AIT, DECK, KMPR, ETSY, DBI, AGM, FULT, MLHR, WDR, TNDM, OUT, THRM, CNO, CCK, ITGR, TEX, UTL, VRNT, ZNGA, MTSI, CHGG, MATX, BECN, BIG, COLM, PRMW, CVA, DLB, EXP, RHP, RGEN, LUV, LLNW, CLNY, ARI, GLPI, JELD, CBT, CMC, DX, GVA, JW.A, JOUT, KMT, SBGI, STMP, SYKE, UBSI, WTM, CIT, VVV, BAND, ADTN, AVT, BRKL, FLEX, FSP, GEF, BCOR, JACK, NCR, PH, PTEN, TCBI, ENSG, GORO, HY, FOXF, BMCH, COMM, ELF, JHG, REZI, EPAC, AXL, CSV, ESGR, HALO, HSC, MTSC, MMSI, CNR, PENN, RRC, SP, TEN, TBBK, EBAY, CROX, KOP, CLDT, CPS, MTDR, RPAI, MRC, NGVC, ALEX, PBF, TSE, KLXE, ANDE, ATRS, BRO, CTAS, CLX, DBD, DCO, FDS, HOV, IMMR, IVC, LNDC, MHK, MCRI, NLS, DS, OMI, PDLI, RNWK, RUTH, SHYF, TTI, UNP, VRSN, WTI, WETF, XRX, LMNR, LQDT, GPRE, TAST, SCOR, LOCO, RILY, HCHC, AAT, RM, RESI, CTT, TACO, ATEN, BOOT, FRPT, EVFM, VRS, DFIN, YUMC, CARS, ARLO, IWM,

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) - 12,576,013 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11% Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC) - 24,245,941 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.36% First Horizon National Corp (FHN) - 17,732,184 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.26% F N B Corp (FNB) - 22,812,563 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.38% TCF Financial Corp (TCF) - 5,664,817 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.83%

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Olin Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $12.95, with an estimated average price of $11.57. The stock is now traded at around $22.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 4,333,181 shares as of .

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in MDU Resources Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.57 and $24.34, with an estimated average price of $22.59. The stock is now traded at around $25.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 2,018,220 shares as of .

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.1 and $107.36, with an estimated average price of $99.34. The stock is now traded at around $112.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 457,961 shares as of .

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Meritage Homes Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.33 and $110.39, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $89.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 271,161 shares as of .

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Glatfelter Corp. The purchase prices were between $11 and $14.4, with an estimated average price of $13.09. The stock is now traded at around $12.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,883,178 shares as of .

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in H&R Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.15 and $16.29, with an estimated average price of $14.7. The stock is now traded at around $18.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,439,323 shares as of .

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Portland General Electric Co by 63.16%. The purchase prices were between $33.69 and $44.31, with an estimated average price of $39.99. The stock is now traded at around $43.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 3,175,581 shares as of .

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in EMCOR Group Inc by 71.91%. The purchase prices were between $59.26 and $77.06, with an estimated average price of $69.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,288,542 shares as of .

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in F N B Corp by 29.38%. The purchase prices were between $6.45 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $7.34. The stock is now traded at around $8.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 22,812,563 shares as of .

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in KeyCorp by 45.81%. The purchase prices were between $11.03 and $13.08, with an estimated average price of $12.19. The stock is now traded at around $15.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 8,563,240 shares as of .

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Jabil Inc by 47.50%. The purchase prices were between $30.58 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $33.41. The stock is now traded at around $37.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,873,989 shares as of .

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 74.60%. The purchase prices were between $14.47 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $16.45. The stock is now traded at around $22.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 5,084,391 shares as of .

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $20.41 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $32.97.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Tech Data Corp. The sale prices were between $144.9 and $144.9, with an estimated average price of $144.9.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Glatfelter Corp. The sale prices were between $13 and $16.87, with an estimated average price of $15.37.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $74.96 and $116.18, with an estimated average price of $86.66.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Avient Corp. The sale prices were between $23.9 and $27.86, with an estimated average price of $26.11.