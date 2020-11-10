Ycg, Llc Buys JPMorgan Chase, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, Wells Fargo, Sells Bank of America Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, U.S. Bancorp

Austin, TX, based Investment company Ycg, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, Wells Fargo, Ferrari NV, Sysco Corp, sells Bank of America Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ycg, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Ycg, Llc owns 42 stocks with a total value of $770 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AMTD, SYY,

AMTD, SYY, Added Positions: JPM, WFC, ADBE, CL, MSFT, PEP, V, PG, RACE, INTU, MMC, VRSK,

JPM, WFC, ADBE, CL, MSFT, PEP, V, PG, RACE, INTU, MMC, VRSK, Reduced Positions: BAC, SCHW, FB, MCO, MSCI, PGR, DIS, KO,

BAC, SCHW, FB, MCO, MSCI, PGR, DIS, KO, Sold Out: USB,

Mastercard Inc (MA) - 179,249 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98% Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 190,607 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97% MSCI Inc (MSCI) - 134,763 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23% Nike Inc (NKE) - 365,086 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) - 959,346 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%

Ycg, Llc initiated holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.65 and $39.18, with an estimated average price of $37.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 321,661 shares as of .

Ycg, Llc initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of .

Ycg, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 252.20%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $116.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 194,674 shares as of .

Ycg, Llc added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 28.77%. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $24.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 1,235,918 shares as of .

Ycg, Llc added to a holding in Ferrari NV by 22.50%. The purchase prices were between $171.94 and $199.29, with an estimated average price of $185.9. The stock is now traded at around $205.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,078 shares as of .

Ycg, Llc sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61.