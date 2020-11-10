  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials


Ycg, Llc Buys JPMorgan Chase, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, Wells Fargo, Sells Bank of America Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, U.S. Bancorp

November 10, 2020 | About: JPM -0.87% WFC -0.63% RACE -0.69% AMTD +0% SYY +1.01% USB -0.63%

Austin, TX, based Investment company Ycg, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, Wells Fargo, Ferrari NV, Sysco Corp, sells Bank of America Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ycg, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Ycg, Llc owns 42 stocks with a total value of $770 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of YCG, LLC
  1. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 179,249 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
  2. Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 190,607 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97%
  3. MSCI Inc (MSCI) - 134,763 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
  4. Nike Inc (NKE) - 365,086 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  5. CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) - 959,346 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
New Purchase: TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD)

Ycg, Llc initiated holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.65 and $39.18, with an estimated average price of $37.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 321,661 shares as of .

New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Ycg, Llc initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of .

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Ycg, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 252.20%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $116.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 194,674 shares as of .

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Ycg, Llc added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 28.77%. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $24.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 1,235,918 shares as of .

Added: Ferrari NV (RACE)

Ycg, Llc added to a holding in Ferrari NV by 22.50%. The purchase prices were between $171.94 and $199.29, with an estimated average price of $185.9. The stock is now traded at around $205.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,078 shares as of .

Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Ycg, Llc sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of YCG, LLC. Also check out:

