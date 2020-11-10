Chilton Investment Co Llc Buys Ecolab Inc, Visa Inc, Kansas City Southern, Sells Blackstone Group Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Deere

Stamford, CT, based Investment company Chilton Investment Co Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Ecolab Inc, Visa Inc, Kansas City Southern, Vroom Inc, Five Below Inc, sells Blackstone Group Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Deere, Ulta Beauty Inc, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chilton Investment Co Llc. As of 2020Q3, Chilton Investment Co Llc owns 141 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VRM, AON, RL, CRI, T, APD, CP, FDX, ISRG, QCOM, WLTW, YUMC, VCSH,

VRM, AON, RL, CRI, T, APD, CP, FDX, ISRG, QCOM, WLTW, YUMC, VCSH, Added Positions: ECL, V, KSU, FIVE, VMW, UNH, HD, RSG, BLL, DPZ, ADPT, APEI, INTU, ZBRA, MSFT, LMT, UNP, MCO, MDT, WRB, TXN, TMO, DHR, COST, MRK, CLX, ADP, WFCPL.PFD, GOOS, ZTS, MMP, EPD, SMPL, PYPL, VMBS, GOOG, NMFC, ABBV, SNY, PG, AMZN, AAPL, BLK, CNI, ABT, SPSB, FREQ, ACN, ADBE, AMP, BF.B, SYK, FB, DRI, GOOGL, JNJ, LRCX, CATC, WMT,

Added Positions: ECL, V, KSU, FIVE, VMW, UNH, HD, RSG, BLL, DPZ, ADPT, APEI, INTU, ZBRA, MSFT, LMT, UNP, MCO, MDT, WRB, TXN, TMO, DHR, COST, MRK, CLX, ADP, WFCPL.PFD, GOOS, ZTS, MMP, EPD, SMPL, PYPL, VMBS, GOOG, NMFC, ABBV, SNY, PG, AMZN, AAPL, BLK, CNI, ABT, SPSB, FREQ, ACN, ADBE, AMP, BF.B, SYK, FB, DRI, GOOGL, JNJ, LRCX, CATC, WMT,

Reduced Positions: BX, PEP, DE, ULTA, MCD, KMX, EL, ORLY, JPM, SWKS, CSX, MMM, NGVT, BAC, SKY, FLIR, KO, BKNG, HAS, USB, BDX, IHRT, UPS, INTC, TTC, BRK.B, AVGO, BMY, HON, HEI, FLOT, VGSH, DIS, PFE, NSC, JWN, XOM, BXMT,

Sold Out: MLM, AAL, PAYX, UHAL, BRO, AERI, CSCO, FITB, MKL, RTX, NEP,

BX, PEP, DE, ULTA, MCD, KMX, EL, ORLY, JPM, SWKS, CSX, MMM, NGVT, BAC, SKY, FLIR, KO, BKNG, HAS, USB, BDX, IHRT, UPS, INTC, TTC, BRK.B, AVGO, BMY, HON, HEI, FLOT, VGSH, DIS, PFE, NSC, JWN, XOM, BXMT, Sold Out: MLM, AAL, PAYX, UHAL, BRO, AERI, CSCO, FITB, MKL, RTX, NEP,

Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 413,250 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91% Ball Corp (BLL) - 3,280,621 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,177,392 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 801,838 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 597,915 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%

Chilton Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Vroom Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.04 and $73.87, with an estimated average price of $55.79. The stock is now traded at around $39.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 367,557 shares as of .

Chilton Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $196.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 71,349 shares as of .

Chilton Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.89 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $71.28. The stock is now traded at around $81.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 57,605 shares as of .

Chilton Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Carter's Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.37 and $89.55, with an estimated average price of $83.18. The stock is now traded at around $86.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 29,663 shares as of .

Chilton Investment Co Llc initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 26,622 shares as of .

Chilton Investment Co Llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $265.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,638 shares as of .

Chilton Investment Co Llc added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 388.24%. The purchase prices were between $184.41 and $212.04, with an estimated average price of $199.92. The stock is now traded at around $213.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 255,559 shares as of .

Chilton Investment Co Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 118.52%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $212.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 243,241 shares as of .

Chilton Investment Co Llc added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 23.77%. The purchase prices were between $142.84 and $193.78, with an estimated average price of $172.99. The stock is now traded at around $188.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 587,678 shares as of .

Chilton Investment Co Llc added to a holding in Five Below Inc by 36.74%. The purchase prices were between $97.83 and $136.68, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $147.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 511,881 shares as of .

Chilton Investment Co Llc added to a holding in VMware Inc by 645.48%. The purchase prices were between $134.48 and $153.1, with an estimated average price of $142.09. The stock is now traded at around $140.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 133,590 shares as of .

Chilton Investment Co Llc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 24.39%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $350.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 220,236 shares as of .

Chilton Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $202.87 and $235.36, with an estimated average price of $216.25.

Chilton Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The sale prices were between $11.08 and $14, with an estimated average price of $12.55.

Chilton Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $71.63 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $75.13.

Chilton Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in Amerco Inc. The sale prices were between $291.54 and $378.3, with an estimated average price of $340.43.

Chilton Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $10.46 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $12.2.

Chilton Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The sale prices were between $40.64 and $47.18, with an estimated average price of $44.55.