  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Asset Management Advisors, LLC Buys WISDOMTREE TRUST, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Sells CarMax Inc

November 10, 2020 | About: MU -1.43% DGS +0.57% VEA +0.95% VWO -0.72%

Oklahoma City, OK, based Investment company Asset Management Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys WISDOMTREE TRUST, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Micron Technology Inc, sells CarMax Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Management Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Asset Management Advisors, LLC owns 18 stocks with a total value of $98 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Asset Management Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/asset+management+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Asset Management Advisors, LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 138,314 shares, 30.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.35%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 97,678 shares, 11.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.82%
  3. Lennar Corp (LEN) - 121,475 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.18%
  4. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 130,650 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.37%
  5. Whirlpool Corp (WHR) - 31,175 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.61%
New Purchase: WISDOMTREE TRUST (DGS)

Asset Management Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The purchase prices were between $39.1 and $42.54, with an estimated average price of $41.3. The stock is now traded at around $44.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 76,610 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA)

Asset Management Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $44.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 77,300 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO)

Asset Management Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $46.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 71,575 shares as of .

Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Asset Management Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 62.37%. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 130,650 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Asset Management Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Asset Management Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Asset Management Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Asset Management Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Asset Management Advisors, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)