Asset Management Advisors, LLC Buys WISDOMTREE TRUST, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Sells CarMax Inc

Oklahoma City, OK, based Investment company Asset Management Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys WISDOMTREE TRUST, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Micron Technology Inc, sells CarMax Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Management Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Asset Management Advisors, LLC owns 18 stocks with a total value of $98 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: DGS, VEA, VWO,
- Added Positions: BRK.B, MU, LEN, BAC, LBTYK, BK, WMB, WFC, GE,
- Reduced Positions: KMX, AAPL, WHR,
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 138,314 shares, 30.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.35%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 97,678 shares, 11.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.82%
- Lennar Corp (LEN) - 121,475 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.18%
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 130,650 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.37%
- Whirlpool Corp (WHR) - 31,175 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.61%
Asset Management Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The purchase prices were between $39.1 and $42.54, with an estimated average price of $41.3. The stock is now traded at around $44.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 76,610 shares as of .New Purchase: VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA)
Asset Management Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $44.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 77,300 shares as of .New Purchase: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO)
Asset Management Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $46.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 71,575 shares as of .Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Asset Management Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 62.37%. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 130,650 shares as of .
