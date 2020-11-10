  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Boston Research & Management Inc Buys JPMorgan Chase, Duke Energy Corp, Automatic Data Processing Inc

November 10, 2020 | About: JPM -0.87% DUK +0.69% PFE -1.11% AMZN -3.05% ADP +0.79% VFC -0.55% UNP +2.21% WEC +0.87%

Manchester, MA, based Investment company Boston Research & Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, Duke Energy Corp, Automatic Data Processing Inc, VF Corp, Union Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boston Research & Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Boston Research & Management Inc owns 100 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BOSTON RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boston+research+%26+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BOSTON RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,599 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 29,822 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.48%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,856 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.61%
  4. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 21,725 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.94%
  5. Fastenal Co (FAST) - 155,755 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31%
New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Boston Research & Management Inc initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27. The stock is now traded at around $172.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,945 shares as of .

New Purchase: VF Corp (VFC)

Boston Research & Management Inc initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $76.44, with an estimated average price of $64.6. The stock is now traded at around $77.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,120 shares as of .

New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Boston Research & Management Inc initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66. The stock is now traded at around $201.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,020 shares as of .

New Purchase: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Boston Research & Management Inc initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.46 and $99.15, with an estimated average price of $93.18. The stock is now traded at around $104.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,082 shares as of .

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Boston Research & Management Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 121.81%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $116.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 18,024 shares as of .

Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Boston Research & Management Inc added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 48.88%. The purchase prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39. The stock is now traded at around $95.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 27,281 shares as of .

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Boston Research & Management Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 20.56%. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $38.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 24,802 shares as of .

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Boston Research & Management Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3058.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 233 shares as of .



