NFC Investments, LLC Buys Old Republic International Corp, Sells Renewable Energy Group Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund,

November 10, 2020 | About: ORI +3.28% REGI +4.75% VOO -0.24% NTG +2.36%

Memphis, TN, based Investment company NFC Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Old Republic International Corp, sells Renewable Energy Group Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NFC Investments, LLC. As of 2020Q3, NFC Investments, LLC owns 35 stocks with a total value of $249 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of NFC Investments, LLC
  1. Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 662,560 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
  2. MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) - 2,642,282 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
  3. Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) - 600,818 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
  4. Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) - 98,147 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
  5. Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 105,350 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
Added: Old Republic International Corp (ORI)

NFC Investments, LLC added to a holding in Old Republic International Corp by 104.25%. The purchase prices were between $14.09 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $15.99. The stock is now traded at around $18.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 379,900 shares as of .

Sold Out: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)

NFC Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.86 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $35.02.

Sold Out: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO)

NFC Investments, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53.

Sold Out: Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NTG)

NFC Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc.. The sale prices were between $14.11 and $19.15, with an estimated average price of $16.75.



