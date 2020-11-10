NFC Investments, LLC Buys Old Republic International Corp, Sells Renewable Energy Group Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund,

Memphis, TN, based Investment company NFC Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Old Republic International Corp, sells Renewable Energy Group Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NFC Investments, LLC. As of 2020Q3, NFC Investments, LLC owns 35 stocks with a total value of $249 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: ORI,

ORI, Reduced Positions: AGO, JCAP, TBK, HOMB, CMCSA, KO, NMIH,

AGO, JCAP, TBK, HOMB, CMCSA, KO, NMIH, Sold Out: REGI, VOO, NTG,

Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 662,560 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) - 2,642,282 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) - 600,818 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) - 98,147 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 105,350 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%

NFC Investments, LLC added to a holding in Old Republic International Corp by 104.25%. The purchase prices were between $14.09 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $15.99. The stock is now traded at around $18.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 379,900 shares as of .

NFC Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.86 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $35.02.

NFC Investments, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53.

NFC Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc.. The sale prices were between $14.11 and $19.15, with an estimated average price of $16.75.