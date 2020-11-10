Jade Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Lear Corp, Aptiv PLC, The AZEK Co Inc, Sells PTC Inc, National Instruments Corp, Avery Dennison Corp

Investment company Jade Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Lear Corp, Aptiv PLC, The AZEK Co Inc, IPG Photonics Corp, Saia Inc, sells PTC Inc, National Instruments Corp, Avery Dennison Corp, Lennox International Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jade Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Jade Capital Advisors, LLC owns 61 stocks with a total value of $99 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LEA, APTV, AZEK, IPGP, SHW, GGG, NOC, DOW, CF, HUN, WRK, SWK, WCN, VC, BCC, EXP, KNX, NUE, PCH, AA, IP, NGVT, JELD, PY9, X, BECN,

LEA, APTV, AZEK, IPGP, SHW, GGG, NOC, DOW, CF, HUN, WRK, SWK, WCN, VC, BCC, EXP, KNX, NUE, PCH, AA, IP, NGVT, JELD, PY9, X, BECN, Added Positions: SAIA, UFS, DD, OEC, PH, MTOR, CMI, OLN, OC, ROK, ADNT, OSB, CW, TROX,

SAIA, UFS, DD, OEC, PH, MTOR, CMI, OLN, OC, ROK, ADNT, OSB, CW, TROX, Reduced Positions: ITW, AME, CFX, IEX, VRT, AXTA, VALE, LYB, AQUA, LPX, CSTM, CP,

ITW, AME, CFX, IEX, VRT, AXTA, VALE, LYB, AQUA, LPX, CSTM, CP, Sold Out: PTC, NATI, AVY, LII, FTV, MT, TDY, AIMC, WY, URI, PPG, ITT, KEYS, MOS, RXN, WOR, TECK, SPXC, BERY, JCI, LECO, AXL, CCK, CMC, VVV, AVNT, GPRE, ARCH,

Lear Corp (LEA) - 60,000 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. New Position Aptiv PLC (APTV) - 55,000 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. New Position Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX) - 127,500 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.39% DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 62,500 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.31% The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK) - 90,000 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. New Position

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lear Corp. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $123.55, with an estimated average price of $113.99. The stock is now traded at around $138.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.6%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of .

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $75.39 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $83.83. The stock is now traded at around $108.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.09%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of .

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The AZEK Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.86. The stock is now traded at around $34.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of .

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in IPG Photonics Corp. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $183.07, with an estimated average price of $164.92. The stock is now traded at around $207.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 17,600 shares as of .

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $576.04 and $717.6, with an estimated average price of $654.36. The stock is now traded at around $718.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of .

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Graco Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.42 and $61.35, with an estimated average price of $55.8. The stock is now traded at around $67.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of .

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Saia Inc by 5798.97%. The purchase prices were between $110.24 and $140.27, with an estimated average price of $127.37. The stock is now traded at around $168.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 22,888 shares as of .

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Domtar Corp by 700.00%. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $25.29. The stock is now traded at around $26.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of .

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 92.31%. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.84. The stock is now traded at around $61.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 62,500 shares as of .

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Orion Engineered Carbons SA by 183.33%. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $14.89, with an estimated average price of $11.97. The stock is now traded at around $15.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of .

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 76.47%. The purchase prices were between $175.4 and $214.33, with an estimated average price of $196.67. The stock is now traded at around $259.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of .

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Meritor Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $18.22 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $28.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of .

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PTC Inc. The sale prices were between $76.59 and $97.6, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in National Instruments Corp. The sale prices were between $34.46 and $38.7, with an estimated average price of $36.35.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The sale prices were between $110.61 and $128.69, with an estimated average price of $118.02.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lennox International Inc. The sale prices were between $231.35 and $287.8, with an estimated average price of $266.59.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $56.24 and $64.91, with an estimated average price of $60.44.

Jade Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ArcelorMittal SA. The sale prices were between $10.62 and $13.85, with an estimated average price of $12.05.