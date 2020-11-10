  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Pacific Financial Group Inc Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS

November 10, 2020 | About: IVW -1.02% IJH +0.95% XLK -1.57% VTI -0.28% BNDX -0.04% BSV -0.02% ITB +3.94% VOO -0.24% FTCS +0.95% QLTA -0.17% SPLG -0.18% XL +0%

Bellevue, WA, based Investment company Pacific Financial Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, Invesco S P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Financial Group Inc. As of 2020Q3, Pacific Financial Group Inc owns 127 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PACIFIC FINANCIAL GROUP INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacific+financial+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PACIFIC FINANCIAL GROUP INC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IVW) - 37,761 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 162.10%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 45,931 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.16%
  3. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 30,928 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.03%
  4. VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 155,987 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.46%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 18,280 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.06%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (ITB)

Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $43.07 and $56.72, with an estimated average price of $52.24. The stock is now traded at around $54.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 63,662 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO)

Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $325.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 6,714 shares as of .

New Purchase: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.76 and $66.41, with an estimated average price of $62.47. The stock is now traded at around $65.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 27,665 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (QLTA)

Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $57.71 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $58.44. The stock is now traded at around $57.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 13,167 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG)

Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $41.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 17,799 shares as of .

New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLC)

Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $55.2 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $59.2. The stock is now traded at around $63.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 11,365 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IVW)

Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 162.10%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48. The stock is now traded at around $60.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 37,761 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJH)

Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 62.16%. The purchase prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $210.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 45,931 shares as of .

Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK)

Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 51.28%. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $119.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 37,747 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI)

Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 287.90%. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $181.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 8,204 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 25.04%. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $57.99. The stock is now traded at around $58.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 66,020 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV)

Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 21.50%. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 40,171 shares as of .

Sold Out: Invesco S P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)

Pacific Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Invesco S P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $40.45 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $42.57.

Sold Out: SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (ELR)

Pacific Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Sold Out: Invesco S P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

Pacific Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Invesco S P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $31.77 and $35.05, with an estimated average price of $33.74.



Here is the complete portfolio of PACIFIC FINANCIAL GROUP INC. Also check out:

1. PACIFIC FINANCIAL GROUP INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PACIFIC FINANCIAL GROUP INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PACIFIC FINANCIAL GROUP INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PACIFIC FINANCIAL GROUP INC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)