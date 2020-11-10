Pacific Financial Group Inc Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS

Bellevue, WA, based Investment company Pacific Financial Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, Invesco S P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Financial Group Inc. As of 2020Q3, Pacific Financial Group Inc owns 127 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ITB, VOO, FTCS, QLTA, SPLG, XLC, IWY, IWM, XLY, IWX, SRE, MBB, GOVT, TDIV, XLP, IYZ, GLD, SPSM, AMZN, AAPL, PTLC, BND, MNDO, UPS, ZM, TIP, FBHS, IWP, TSLA, VGLT, VT, CRM, PENN, SLV, MSFT, VBK, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, NKLA, SPEM, N1K, ROKU, SCHD, SCHC, VBR, HD, SBUX, LUV, RY, NOC, LMT, KMB, JPM, INTC, UNH, GILD, GD, ECL, CMCSA, CCL, AMGN, AIG, AXP, CHGG, DOW, REZI, NIO, ZS, IR, SQ, ACB, AAL, PINS, ABBV, FB, KMI, WKHS, VFF, REI, CIM,

ITB, VOO, FTCS, QLTA, SPLG, XLC, IWY, IWM, XLY, IWX, SRE, MBB, GOVT, TDIV, XLP, IYZ, GLD, SPSM, AMZN, AAPL, PTLC, BND, MNDO, UPS, ZM, TIP, FBHS, IWP, TSLA, VGLT, VT, CRM, PENN, SLV, MSFT, VBK, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, NKLA, SPEM, N1K, ROKU, SCHD, SCHC, VBR, HD, SBUX, LUV, RY, NOC, LMT, KMB, JPM, INTC, UNH, GILD, GD, ECL, CMCSA, CCL, AMGN, AIG, AXP, CHGG, DOW, REZI, NIO, ZS, IR, SQ, ACB, AAL, PINS, ABBV, FB, KMI, WKHS, VFF, REI, CIM, Added Positions: IVW, IJH, XLK, VTI, IVV, VEA, BNDX, BSV, VUG, IWR, IEF, IVE, BLV, SPIB, VMBS, BIV, VWO, IJK, VB, IEI, SPYG, VGSH, AGZ, IJJ,

IVW, IJH, XLK, VTI, IVV, VEA, BNDX, BSV, VUG, IWR, IEF, IVE, BLV, SPIB, VMBS, BIV, VWO, IJK, VB, IEI, SPYG, VGSH, AGZ, IJJ, Reduced Positions: QQQ, SHY, VTV, USMV, XLV, XLU, IWD, DIA, IJS, IJR, SPY, SPLV, EFA, AGG, IJT, MDY, VV, IWF,

QQQ, SHY, VTV, USMV, XLV, XLU, IWD, DIA, IJS, IJR, SPY, SPLV, EFA, AGG, IJT, MDY, VV, IWF, Sold Out: XMLV, ELR, SPHD,

For the details of PACIFIC FINANCIAL GROUP INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacific+financial+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (IVW) - 37,761 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 162.10% ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 45,931 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.16% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 30,928 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.03% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 155,987 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.46% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 18,280 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.06%

Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $43.07 and $56.72, with an estimated average price of $52.24. The stock is now traded at around $54.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 63,662 shares as of .

Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $325.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 6,714 shares as of .

Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.76 and $66.41, with an estimated average price of $62.47. The stock is now traded at around $65.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 27,665 shares as of .

Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $57.71 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $58.44. The stock is now traded at around $57.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 13,167 shares as of .

Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $41.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 17,799 shares as of .

Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $55.2 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $59.2. The stock is now traded at around $63.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 11,365 shares as of .

Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 162.10%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48. The stock is now traded at around $60.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 37,761 shares as of .

Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 62.16%. The purchase prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $210.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 45,931 shares as of .

Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 51.28%. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $119.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 37,747 shares as of .

Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 287.90%. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $181.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 8,204 shares as of .

Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 25.04%. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $57.99. The stock is now traded at around $58.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 66,020 shares as of .

Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 21.50%. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 40,171 shares as of .

Pacific Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Invesco S P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $40.45 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $42.57.

Pacific Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Pacific Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Invesco S P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $31.77 and $35.05, with an estimated average price of $33.74.