Should You Invest in D.R. Horton's Exciting Growth Story?

Shares of residential construction company D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) gained more than 8% on Tuesday following the release of its fourth-quarter results, which topped analysts' expectations for revenue and earnings.

The stock is now up more than 143% since bottoming on March 18 and about 32% year to date. This suggests there may not be enough room left to run going into the tail end of the year. The Peter Lynch earnings line also indicates the stock may be fairly valued.

However, after today's quarterly and annual results, the company issued an upbeat outlook, which predicts more growth in the coming quarters. Therefore, D.R. Horton's growth story could offer investors another reason to consider it for their portfolios despite the current valuation.

Highlights from the quarterly results

D.R. Horton's fourth-quarter earnings per share grew 65.93% year over year to $2.24, beating analysts' estimates of $1.76.

Revenue of $6.4 billion also represented a massive annual growth of 27%, which was also significantly better than the consensus expectation of $5.88 billion.

Revenue for the full fiscal year came in at $20.3 billion, again representing double-digit growth from $17.6 billion reported a year ago. The bottom line also improved to $6.41, up from $4.29 reported in 2019. The company expects top-line growth to continue in the next fiscal year. D.R. Horton issued fiscal 2021 revenue guidance in the range of $24 billion to $25 billion.

The company closed 65,388 homes over the course of the year, marking its 19th consecutive year as the largest homebuilder in the U.S.

The current growth story stretches back five years, which Chairman Donald R. Horton was keen to point out.

"Over the last five years, we have grown our consolidated revenues by 88% and our earnings per share by 216%, while also generating $5.2 billion of cash flows from homebuilding operations," he said.

If the current growth continues for the next several years as the company projects for fiscal year 2021, then more investors will likely become interested in the stock.

Valuation

From a valuation perspective, shares of D.R. Horton are trading at a price-earnings ratio of 12.79, which is slightly below the Peter Lynch fair valuation multiple of 15. When we factor in expected earnings for the next five years, shares of the company are priced at a price-earnings to growth ratio of 0.79.

This indicates that depending on whether or not D.R. Horton achieves the estimated earnings for the foreseeable future, shares of the company could be potentially undervalued. The next few quarters will be exciting to watch.

Disclosure: No positions in the stocks mentioned.

